(Research Paper) IMES DPS: The Effect of Bank Monitoring on the Demand for Earnings Quality in Bond Contracts

IMES Discussion Paper Series (DPS) is circulated in order to stimulate discussion and comments. Views expressed in Discussion Paper Series are those of authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the Bank of Japan or the Institute for Monetary and Economic Studies.
Click the title to obtain an abstract of the thesis
No./Main Category
Author(s)
Title/Keywords
Date
Full Text (PDF)
2017-E-12/Accounting
Akinobu Shuto, Norio Kitagawa, Naoki Futaesaku
The Effect of Bank Monitoring on the Demand for Earnings Quality in Bond Contracts
/Accruals Quality; Bond Yield Spread; Main Bank; Private Information; Japan
2017-12-27
454KB
2017-E-11/Economics
Ryo Kato, Tatsushi Okuda
Market Concentration and Sectoral Inflation under Imperfect Common Knowledge
/Imperfect common knowledge; Inflation persistence; Market concentration
2017-12-20
726KB
2017-E-10/Economics
Yasufumi Gemma, Takushi Kurozumi, Mototsugu Shintani
Trend Inflation and Evolving Inflation Dynamics: A Bayesian GMM Analysis of the Generalized New Keynesian Phillips Curve
/Inflation Dynamics; Trend Inflation; Generalized New Keynesian Phillips Curve; Bayesian GMM Estimation; Quasi-marginal Likelihood
2017-11-30
322KB
2017-E-9/Economics
Ko Nakayama, Shigenori Shiratsuka
Monetary Policy: Lessons Learned and Challenges Ahead
Summary of the 2017 BOJ-IMES Conference Organized by the Institute for Monetary and Economic Studies of the Bank of Japan
2017-10-13
281KB
2017-E-8/Economics
Mark Gertler
Rethinking the Power of Forward Guidance: Lessons from Japan
/Forward guidance; Inflation targeting; Hybrid adaptive/rational expectations
2017-10-05
1,680KB
2017-E-7/Economics
Christine Ma, Chung Tran
Fiscal Space under Demographic Shift
/Population Ageing; Laffer Curve; Fiscal Limit; Sustainability; Heterogeneity; Dynamic General Equilibrium
2017-09-15
518KB
2017-E-6/Economics
Koichiro Kamada
The Transactions Demand for Paper and Digital Currencies
/Digital currency; Money demand; Network externality; Negative interest rate; Currency tax
2017-07-13
616KB
2017-E-5/Economics
Jeff Fuhrer
Japanese and U.S. Inflation Dynamics in the 21st Century
/Inflation dynamics; Intrinsic Persistence; Survey expectations
2017-06-27
1,297KB
2017-E-4/Economics
Greg Kaplan, Benjamin Moll, Giovanni L. Violante
Monetary Policy According to HANK
/Monetary Policy; Heterogeneous Agents; New Keynesian; Consumption; Liquidity; Inequality
2017-06-20
1,228KB
2017-E-3/Economics
Yasushi Asako, Tatsushi Okuda
Guiding the Economy Toward the Target Inflation Rate:
An Evolutionary Game Theory Approach
/Target inflation rate; Evolutionary game; Best-response dynamics; Perfect-foresight dynamics; Multiple long-run equilibria; Capital-skill complementarity; Demand-creating innovation
2017-05-23
832KB
2017-E-2/Law and Central Banking
Ignacio Tirado
Banking Crises and the Japanese Legal Framework
/Bank Resolution; Financial Crisis; Preventive Corrective Action; General Bankruptcy Proceedings; Systemic Risk
2017-03-23
1,221KB
2017-E-1/Economics
Yoichi Ueno
Term Structure Models with Negative Interest Rates
/Term Structure Model; Monetary Policy; Negative Interest Rate; Basis Swap Spreads
2017-03-16
1,783KB
