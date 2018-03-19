Research Report Identifies Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Hancock Holding, MKS Instruments, Second Sight Medical Products, Eclipse Resources, and Aircastle with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement

NEW YORK, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTH), Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC), MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI), Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES), Eclipse Resources Corporation (NYSE:ECR), and Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Fundamental Markets examine Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTH), Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC), MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI), Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES), Eclipse Resources Corporation (NYSE:ECR), and Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed March 16th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

ANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (ANTH) REPORT OVERVIEW

Anthera Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Anthera Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $0.00MM vs $0.15MM and basic earnings per share -$2.86 vs -$12.87. Anthera Pharmaceuticals is expected to report earnings on May 9th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$2.03. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.42 and is expected to report on March 4th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

HANCOCK HOLDING COMPANY (HBHC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Hancock Holding's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Hancock Holding reported interest income of $239.17MM vs $185.87MM (up 28.68%) and basic earnings per share $0.64 vs $0.64 (unchanged). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Hancock Holding reported interest income of $900.58MM vs $732.17MM (up 23.00%) and basic earnings per share $2.49 vs $1.87 (up 33.16%). Hancock Holding is expected to report earnings on April 17th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.63. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.20 and is expected to report on January 16th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC. (MKSI) REPORT OVERVIEW

MKS Instruments' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, MKS Instruments reported revenue of $511.80MM vs $405.14MM (up 26.33%) and basic earnings per share $1.43 vs $0.85 (up 68.24%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, MKS Instruments reported revenue of $1,915.98MM vs $1,295.34MM (up 47.91%) and basic earnings per share $6.26 vs $1.96 (up 219.39%). MKS Instruments is expected to report earnings on April 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.27. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $8.62 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC. (EYES) REPORT OVERVIEW

Second Sight Medical Products' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Second Sight Medical Products reported revenue of $1.61MM vs $1.18MM (up 36.44%) and basic earnings per share -$0.12 vs -$0.20. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Second Sight Medical Products reported revenue of $3.99MM vs $8.95MM (down 55.47%) and basic earnings per share -$0.84 vs -$0.56. Second Sight Medical Products is expected to report earnings on May 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.18. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.51 and is expected to report on March 6th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

ECLIPSE RESOURCES CORPORATION (ECR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Eclipse Resources' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Eclipse Resources reported revenue of $104.06MM vs $83.88MM (up 24.05%) and basic earnings per share -$0.05 vs -$0.23. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Eclipse Resources reported revenue of $383.66MM vs $235.03MM (up 63.24%) and basic earnings per share $0.03 vs -$0.86. Eclipse Resources is expected to report earnings on May 3rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

-----------------------------------------

AIRCASTLE LIMITED (AYR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Aircastle's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Aircastle reported revenue of $177.40MM vs $204.65MM (down 13.32%) and basic earnings per share $0.70 vs $0.86 (down 18.60%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Aircastle reported revenue of $796.62MM vs $772.96MM (up 3.06%) and basic earnings per share $1.88 vs $1.92 (down 2.08%). Aircastle is expected to report earnings on May 3rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.32 and is expected to report on February 12th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

