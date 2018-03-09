Research Report Identifies Rayonier, Gannett Co., CBIZ, Amicus Therapeutics, Iamgold, and Urban Outfitters with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement

NEW YORK, March 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN), Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI), CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ), Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD), Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG), and Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

RYN DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=RYN

GCI DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GCI

CBZ DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CBZ

FOLD DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FOLD

IAG DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=IAG

URBN DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=URBN

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN), Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI), CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ), Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD), Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG), and Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed March 7th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

RAYONIER INC. (RYN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Rayonier's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Rayonier reported revenue of $260.42MM vs $248.10MM (up 4.96%) and basic earnings per share $0.51 vs $0.39 (up 30.77%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Rayonier reported revenue of $819.60MM vs $815.92MM (up 0.45%) and basic earnings per share $1.17 vs $1.73 (down 32.37%). Rayonier is expected to report earnings on May 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.71 and is expected to report on February 6th, 2019.

To read the full Rayonier Inc. (RYN) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=RYN

-----------------------------------------

GANNETT CO., INC. (GCI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Gannett Co.'s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Gannett Co. reported revenue of $854.24MM vs $866.99MM (down 1.47%) and basic earnings per share -$0.12 vs $0.21. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Gannett Co. reported revenue of $3,146.48MM vs $3,047.47MM (up 3.25%) and basic earnings per share $0.06 vs $0.45 (down 86.67%). Gannett Co. is expected to report earnings on April 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.06 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

To read the full Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GCI

-----------------------------------------

CBIZ, INC. (CBZ) REPORT OVERVIEW

CBIZ's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, CBIZ reported revenue of $195.14MM vs $178.78MM (up 9.15%) and basic earnings per share $0.09 vs -$0.02. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, CBIZ reported revenue of $855.34MM vs $799.83MM (up 6.94%) and basic earnings per share $0.94 vs $0.77 (up 22.08%). CBIZ is expected to report earnings on April 26th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.16 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

To read the full CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CBZ

-----------------------------------------

AMICUS THERAPEUTICS, INC. (FOLD) REPORT OVERVIEW

Amicus Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Amicus Therapeutics reported revenue of $14.73MM vs $2.83MM (up 420.28%) and basic earnings per share -$0.43 vs -$0.41. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Amicus Therapeutics reported revenue of $36.93MM vs $4.96MM (up 644.86%) and basic earnings per share -$1.85 vs -$1.49. Amicus Therapeutics is expected to report earnings on May 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.39. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.09 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

To read the full Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FOLD

-----------------------------------------

IAMGOLD CORPORATION (IAG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Iamgold's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Iamgold reported revenue of $291.10MM vs $252.50MM (up 15.29%) and basic earnings per share -$0.04 vs -$0.01. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Iamgold reported revenue of $1,094.90MM vs $987.10MM (up 10.92%) and basic earnings per share $1.08 vs $0.13 (up 730.77%). Iamgold is expected to report earnings on May 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.12 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

To read the full Iamgold Corporation (IAG) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=IAG

-----------------------------------------

URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC. (URBN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Urban Outfitters' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2017 vs October 31st, 2016, Urban Outfitters reported revenue of $892.77MM vs $862.49MM (up 3.51%) and basic earnings per share $0.41 vs $0.41 (unchanged). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2017 vs January 31st, 2016, Urban Outfitters reported revenue of $3,545.79MM vs $3,445.13MM (up 2.92%) and basic earnings per share $1.87 vs $1.79 (up 4.47%). Urban Outfitters is expected to report earnings on May 15th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending April 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.27 and is expected to report on March 5th, 2019.

To read the full Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=URBN

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at [email protected].

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: [email protected]

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at [email protected].

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.