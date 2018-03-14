Research Report Identifies VimpelCom, NetEase, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., CyrusOne, Global Indemnity, and ChemoCentryx with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement

NEW YORK, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of VimpelCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON), NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES), Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS), CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE), Global Indemnity PLC (NASDAQ:GBLI), and ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine VimpelCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON), NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES), Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS), CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE), Global Indemnity PLC (NASDAQ:GBLI), and ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed March 12th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

VIMPELCOM LTD. (VEON) REPORT OVERVIEW

VimpelCom's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, VimpelCom reported revenue of $2,456.00MM vs $2,361.00MM (up 4.02%) and basic earnings per share $0.07 vs $0.25 (down 72.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, VimpelCom reported revenue of $8,885.00MM vs $9,606.00MM (down 7.51%) and basic earnings per share $1.33 vs -$0.37. VimpelCom is expected to report earnings on April 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.35 and is expected to report on April 2nd, 2018.

To read the full VimpelCom Ltd. (VEON) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=VEON

-----------------------------------------

NETEASE, INC. (NTES) REPORT OVERVIEW

NetEase's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, NetEase reported revenue of $1,875.43MM vs $1,381.37MM (up 35.77%) and basic earnings per share $2.88 vs $3.13 (down 7.99%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, NetEase reported revenue of $8,315.33MM vs $5,498.90MM (up 51.22%) and basic earnings per share $12.50 vs $12.73 (down 1.81%). NetEase is expected to report earnings on May 9th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.29. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $15.74 and is expected to report on February 6th, 2019.

To read the full NetEase, Inc. (NTES) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=NTES

-----------------------------------------

ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. (ASPS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.'s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. reported revenue of $216.07MM vs $238.63MM (down 9.45%) and basic earnings per share $15.76 vs -$1.10. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. reported revenue of $942.21MM vs $997.30MM (down 5.52%) and basic earnings per share $16.99 vs $1.53 (up 1,010.46%). Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is expected to report earnings on April 26th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.69.

To read the full Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ASPS

-----------------------------------------

CYRUSONE INC (CONE) REPORT OVERVIEW

CyrusOne's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, CyrusOne reported revenue of $180.50MM vs $137.40MM (up 31.37%) and basic earnings per share $0.03 vs $0.01 (up 200.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, CyrusOne reported revenue of $672.00MM vs $529.10MM (up 27.01%) and basic earnings per share -$0.95 vs $0.24. CyrusOne is expected to report earnings on May 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.72. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.77 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

To read the full CyrusOne Inc (CONE) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CONE

-----------------------------------------

GLOBAL INDEMNITY PLC (GBLI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Global Indemnity's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Global Indemnity reported revenue of $124.49MM vs $149.87MM (down 16.94%) and basic earnings per share -$1.33 vs $2.23. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Global Indemnity reported revenue of $485.52MM vs $534.51MM (down 9.17%) and basic earnings per share -$0.55 vs $2.89. Global Indemnity is expected to report earnings on May 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018.

To read the full Global Indemnity PLC (GBLI) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GBLI

-----------------------------------------

CHEMOCENTRYX, INC. (CCXI) REPORT OVERVIEW

ChemoCentryx's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, ChemoCentryx reported revenue of $9.03MM vs $4.25MM (up 112.40%) and basic earnings per share -$0.13 vs -$0.15. ChemoCentryx is expected to report earnings on May 9th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.12. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.30 and is expected to report on March 8th, 2019.

To read the full ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CCXI

-----------------------------------------

