Residential Smoke Detectors Market in the US - Competitive Landscape and Growth Prospects| Technavio

The report will follow up on Technavio’s previous residential smoke detectors market in the US report, offering detailed market intelligence based on an analysis of the recent trends, market drivers, and challenges, to arrive at actionable insights for the forecast period.

The upgraded research report on the residential smoke detectors market in the US is an integral part of Technavio’s unit operations portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the unit operations market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include smart oilfield market, pneumatic equipment market, metal casting market, injection molding machine market, and transformer monitoring solutions market.

Market insights

Technavio’s previous report on the residential smoke detectors market in the US projected the battery-powered smoke detectors segment as the highest potential segment in 2015 compared to hardwiring with backup batteries and hardwiring without backup batteries. The high current replacement demand was the primary factor for the dominance of the battery-powered smoke detectors segment.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, “The increasing government support in the form of grants to the fire departments of various states in the US for the installation of smoke detectors is a major driving factor for the market. Moreover, technological advancements in smoke detector technologies, growing awareness among the end users, and aging residential infrastructure in the country are also contributing majorly towards the growth of the market.”

Technavio’s new report on the residential smoke detectors market in the US will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

The report on the residential smoke detectors market in the US for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

