Residential Smoke Detectors Market in the US - Competitive Landscape and Growth Prospects| Technavio

Market research firm Technavio
has announced the release of their latest report on the residential
smoke detectors market in the US. This new report will provide
expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.
The report will follow up on Technavio’s previous residential smoke
detectors market in the US report, offering detailed market intelligence
based on an analysis of the recent trends, market drivers, and
challenges, to arrive at actionable insights for the forecast period.
The upgraded research report on the residential smoke detectors market
in the US is an integral part of Technavio’s unit
operations portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of
market research reports on the unit operations market, covering
different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include
smart oilfield market, pneumatic equipment market, metal casting market,
injection molding machine market, and transformer monitoring solutions
market.
Market insights
Technavio’s previous report on the residential
smoke detectors market in the US projected the battery-powered
smoke detectors segment as the highest potential segment in 2015
compared to hardwiring with backup batteries and hardwiring without
backup batteries. The high current replacement demand was the primary
factor for the dominance of the battery-powered smoke detectors segment.
In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated,
“The increasing government support in the form of grants to the fire
departments of various states in the US for the installation of smoke
detectors is a major driving factor for the market. Moreover,
technological advancements in smoke detector technologies, growing
awareness among the end users, and aging residential infrastructure in
the country are also contributing majorly towards the growth of the
market.”
Technavio’s new report on the residential smoke detectors market in the
US will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over
the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing
new predictions.
Detailed analysis at your fingertips
Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:
-
Market size and growth rate through 2022
-
Top factors driving the market growth
-
Market opportunities and factors impeding growth
-
Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players
The report on the residential
smoke detectors market in the US for the period 2018-2022 is
available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.
