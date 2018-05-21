Resorts World Catskills :’ Grand Opening Celebration Continues with the Official Opening of Cellaio Restaurant by Scott Conant

Resorts
World Catskills, New York’s largest commercial casino resort with
closest proximity to Manhattan, continued its Grand Opening celebration
with the official opening of Chef Scott Conant’s Italian inspired
steakhouse, Cellaio. The celebrated chef joined Resorts World Catskills
executives, his culinary friends and VIP guests for a ribbon cutting
ceremony, followed by a special opening reception to debut the
restaurant.
“The Catskills are important to me as I launched my career following my
education at the Culinary Institute of America in Poughkeepsie. It is
great to come back to the region to open Cellaio at this beautiful
resort,” said Scott Conant. “The area is all about being inspired by the
people and natural beauty, which is what Cellaio hopes to bring to the
table to complement the Resorts World Catskills experience.”
Cellaio offers Resort World Catskills guests an impeccable dining
experience in both sophisticated indoor and outdoor settings. Translated
to the term for a butcher’s pantry, Cellaio offers Conant’s take on the
traditional steakhouse, complementing aged steaks with the antipasti,
market salads and house made pastas that have become synonymous with
Conant’s cooking. A relaxed bar and lounge greets guests upon arrival
and leads to a spacious dining room featuring roomy crescent-shaped
booths, communal seating and an interactive decanting station. Cellaio
has a robust selection of over 500 wines. The extensive list is curated
for novices and connoisseurs alike to experience iconic Italian
varietals along with boutique, half bottle and large format bottles.
“We could not think of a more exciting way to continue our Grand Opening
celebration than to join one of the country’s premier chefs to
officially toast the opening of Cellaio at Resorts World Catskills,”
said Kevin Kline, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager of Resorts
World Catskills. “It is an honor to welcome Scott back to the Catskills,
where he began his culinary journey, to bring this exceptional dining
experience to our guests.”
Another highlight of Resorts World Catskills’ Grand Opening celebration
occurred on Friday night with a thrilling performance from award-winning
singer and songwriter Gavin DeGraw in the casino resort’s intimate 2,500
seat RW Epicenter. Born and raised in neighboring South Fallsburg, N.Y.,
DeGraw returned to his roots as the first musical act to perform in the
RW Epicenter.
A week prior, Resorts World Catskills hosted its inaugural performance
with legendary comedian and producer Jerry Seinfeld delivering his
signature stand-up routine on May 12. Resorts World Catskills also
celebrated the completion of the first phase of its world-class gaming &
entertainment complex with a Grand Opening Gala, attended by hundreds of
VIP guests from throughout the region, including celebrities Phil
Simms, Neil Patrick Harris and Adrian Grenier.
Resorts World Catskills is an all-season integrated resort destination
that features more than 100,000 square feet of Las Vegas style gaming
including 2,150 slot machines and over 150 live table games. In addition
to its expansive gaming area, the casino resort also includes 10 varied
bar and restaurant experiences, a 332 all-suite hotel, which includes 27
premium accommodations consisting of garden suites, penthouse suites and
two-story villas, the Crystal Life Spa, two fitness centers, and the
2,500 seat RW Epicenter. The exclusive third floor VIP gaming area is
designed for top-tier players and features a private lounge. Valet and
free garage parking are available.
For more information about Resorts World Catskills and Cellaio or to
make a reservation, please call 1-833-586-9358 or visit www.rwcatskills.com.
About Resorts World Catskills
Located in the heart of New York’s Catskill region, Resorts
World Catskills offers guests unmatched experiences in
excitement, entertainment, and luxury. The integrated casino resort
includes an 18-story all-suite hotel and a casino and entertainment
complex featuring 100,000 square feet of gaming action including 150
live Las-Vegas style table games, 2,150 state-of-the art slot machines,
a poker room and private gaming salons. The casino resort destination
also offers more than 10 varied bar and restaurant experiences, which
includes an Italian steakhouse created by celebrity chef Scott Conant,
and year-round live entertainment at the 2,500-seat RW Epicenter, casino
bars and lounges. Upon completion, the hotel will feature 332 luxury
suites, including 27 premium accommodations consisting of garden suites,
penthouse suites and two-story villas. Additional hotel amenities
include the Crystal Life Spa, two indoor pools, and two fitness centers.
The destination resort in which Resorts World Catskills is located
will also include an entertainment project providing additional
entertainment, food and accommodations. In early 2019, a Rees
Jones-redesigned golf course and The
Kartrite Hotel and Indoor Waterpark will also be added to
this destination resort.
