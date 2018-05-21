Resorts World Catskills :’ Grand Opening Celebration Continues with the Official Opening of Cellaio Restaurant by Scott Conant

Renowned chef, author and restaurateur joined executives and VIPs to officially unveil Italian-inspired steakhouse; Resorts World Catskills’ celebration also included performance by award-winning artist Gavin DeGraw

Resorts World Catskills, New York’s largest commercial casino resort with closest proximity to Manhattan, continued its Grand Opening celebration with the official opening of Chef Scott Conant’s Italian inspired steakhouse, Cellaio. The celebrated chef joined Resorts World Catskills executives, his culinary friends and VIP guests for a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by a special opening reception to debut the restaurant.

“The Catskills are important to me as I launched my career following my education at the Culinary Institute of America in Poughkeepsie. It is great to come back to the region to open Cellaio at this beautiful resort,” said Scott Conant. “The area is all about being inspired by the people and natural beauty, which is what Cellaio hopes to bring to the table to complement the Resorts World Catskills experience.”

Cellaio offers Resort World Catskills guests an impeccable dining experience in both sophisticated indoor and outdoor settings. Translated to the term for a butcher’s pantry, Cellaio offers Conant’s take on the traditional steakhouse, complementing aged steaks with the antipasti, market salads and house made pastas that have become synonymous with Conant’s cooking. A relaxed bar and lounge greets guests upon arrival and leads to a spacious dining room featuring roomy crescent-shaped booths, communal seating and an interactive decanting station. Cellaio has a robust selection of over 500 wines. The extensive list is curated for novices and connoisseurs alike to experience iconic Italian varietals along with boutique, half bottle and large format bottles.

“We could not think of a more exciting way to continue our Grand Opening celebration than to join one of the country’s premier chefs to officially toast the opening of Cellaio at Resorts World Catskills,” said Kevin Kline, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager of Resorts World Catskills. “It is an honor to welcome Scott back to the Catskills, where he began his culinary journey, to bring this exceptional dining experience to our guests.”

Another highlight of Resorts World Catskills’ Grand Opening celebration occurred on Friday night with a thrilling performance from award-winning singer and songwriter Gavin DeGraw in the casino resort’s intimate 2,500 seat RW Epicenter. Born and raised in neighboring South Fallsburg, N.Y., DeGraw returned to his roots as the first musical act to perform in the RW Epicenter.

A week prior, Resorts World Catskills hosted its inaugural performance with legendary comedian and producer Jerry Seinfeld delivering his signature stand-up routine on May 12. Resorts World Catskills also celebrated the completion of the first phase of its world-class gaming & entertainment complex with a Grand Opening Gala, attended by hundreds of VIP guests from throughout the region, including celebrities Phil Simms, Neil Patrick Harris and Adrian Grenier.

Resorts World Catskills is an all-season integrated resort destination that features more than 100,000 square feet of Las Vegas style gaming including 2,150 slot machines and over 150 live table games. In addition to its expansive gaming area, the casino resort also includes 10 varied bar and restaurant experiences, a 332 all-suite hotel, which includes 27 premium accommodations consisting of garden suites, penthouse suites and two-story villas, the Crystal Life Spa, two fitness centers, and the 2,500 seat RW Epicenter. The exclusive third floor VIP gaming area is designed for top-tier players and features a private lounge. Valet and free garage parking are available.

About Resorts World Catskills

Located in the heart of New York’s Catskill region, Resorts World Catskills offers guests unmatched experiences in excitement, entertainment, and luxury. The integrated casino resort includes an 18-story all-suite hotel and a casino and entertainment complex featuring 100,000 square feet of gaming action including 150 live Las-Vegas style table games, 2,150 state-of-the art slot machines, a poker room and private gaming salons. The casino resort destination also offers more than 10 varied bar and restaurant experiences, which includes an Italian steakhouse created by celebrity chef Scott Conant, and year-round live entertainment at the 2,500-seat RW Epicenter, casino bars and lounges. Upon completion, the hotel will feature 332 luxury suites, including 27 premium accommodations consisting of garden suites, penthouse suites and two-story villas. Additional hotel amenities include the Crystal Life Spa, two indoor pools, and two fitness centers.

The destination resort in which Resorts World Catskills is located will also include an entertainment project providing additional entertainment, food and accommodations. In early 2019, a Rees Jones-redesigned golf course and The Kartrite Hotel and Indoor Waterpark will also be added to this destination resort.

