Resource Label Group Expands Its North American Footprint Through Acquisition of Toronto-Based Ingenious Packaging

Resource Label Group, LLC (“Resource Label”), a full-service provider of
pressure sensitive label, shrink sleeve and RFID/NFC technology for the
packaging industry, today announced that it has acquired Ingenious
Packaging (“Ingenious”), a leader in the field of innovative labelling
solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Resource Label
is a long-standing portfolio company of First Atlantic Capital, a
private investment firm, and TPG Growth, the middle market and growth
equity investment platform of TPG, which joined the Resource Label
sponsorship group as a significant investor in May 2018.
Located in Toronto, Canada, Ingenious services customers across the
food, beverage, health and beauty, spirits, nutraceutical, distribution,
tobacco and pharmaceutical industries. Ingenious is fully equipped with
flexographic, digital and offset printing capabilities and the ancillary
finishing assets to offer a full breadth of pressure sensitive, cut and
stack and in-mold labels as well as shrink sleeves and banding products.
“I am honored to welcome the talented team at Ingenious to our growing
family,” said Bob Simko, President and CEO of Resource Label. “Resource
Label, with the backing of First Atlantic and TPG Growth, will provide
the support to meet both the current and future growth needs of
Ingenious’ customers throughout North America, with special focus on our
foundation of Canadian customers. As an initial sign of the commitment
to Ingenious’ employees, customers and capital expansion strategy, I am
pleased to announce that we have placed an order today for a new 17”
wide Mark Andy P7 flexographic press for the facility.”
Roberto Buaron, Chairman and CEO of First Atlantic Capital, added, “We
are pleased to continue to pursue the growth of the Resource Label
platform, which includes eleven acquisitions since our initial
investment in 2011.” Emilio Pedroni, Managing Director at First Atlantic
Capital, said, “Ingenious has a distinguished customer base and great
employees, and is a valued addition to Resource Label.” Ransom Langford,
a Partner at TPG Growth, stated, “We’re pleased with the Ingenious
acquisition, the first after our investment in Resource Label, and we
look forward to helping Ingenious support its customers and grow its
business.”
Louis Mitchell, Managing Director at Mesirow Financial, which served as
lead financial advisor to Ingenious, said, “Resource Label is led by an
experienced management team, owned by two investment firms with
significant experience in the packaging sector – First Atlantic and TPG
Growth – and will be an excellent partner for Ingenious moving forward.”
About First Atlantic Capital
Founded in 1989, First Atlantic Capital is a middle market private
equity firm that leverages its extensive consulting and
operational experience to acquire middle market companies, seeking to
build them up to become market leaders. Since its inception, the firm
has completed more than 70 acquisitions assembling 22 successful
platforms in various industries that include plastics and packaging,
food and beverage, consumer and industrial products and business
services. Notable investments in the packaging industry include Berry
Plastics, Ranpak, Captive Plastics, CP Packaging and Resource Label
Group. For additional information visit www.firstatlanticcapital.com.
About TPG Growth
TPG Growth is the middle market and growth equity investment platform of
TPG, the global alternative asset firm. With approximately $13.2 billion
of assets under management, TPG Growth targets investments in a broad
range of industries and geographies. TPG Growth has the deep sector
knowledge, operational resources, and global experience to drive value
creation, and help companies reach their full potential. The firm is
backed by the resources of TPG, which has approximately $84 billion of
assets under management. For more information, visit www.tpg.com.
About Resource Label Group, LLC
Resource Label Group, LLC is a leading pressure sensitive label, shrink
sleeve and RFID/NFC manufacturer with diverse product offerings for the
food, beverage, chemical, household products, personal care,
nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device, and technology
industries. With locations across the U.S. and Canada, Resource Label
Group, LLC provides national leadership and scale to deliver
capabilities, technologies, systems and creative solutions that
customers require.
Headquartered in Franklin TN, Resource Label Group, LLC is the parent
company of Resource Label (Franklin & Memphis, TN), Mid South RFID
(Franklin, TN), Pamco Label (Chicago, IL), Fox Tag and Label
(Providence, RI), Oxford Graphics (Boston, MA), The Label Company (Los
Angeles, CA), A1 Label (Toronto, ON), Taylor Made Labels (Portland, OR),
LithoFlexo Grafics (Salt Lake City, UT), Advanced Labels NW (Seattle,
WA), RayPress Corporation (Birmingham, AL), Cellotape / Landmark Label
(Newark, CA), Gintzler International (Buffalo, NY & Liberty Hill, TX)
and Ingenious Packaging (Toronto, ON). With fourteen
manufacturing locations, Resource Label Group, LLC employs 1100
associates in the U.S. and Canada. For additional information, visit www.resourcelabel.com.
