Resource Label Group Expands Its North American Footprint Through Acquisition of Toronto-Based Ingenious Packaging

Resource Label Group, LLC (“Resource Label”), a full-service provider of pressure sensitive label, shrink sleeve and RFID/NFC technology for the packaging industry, today announced that it has acquired Ingenious Packaging (“Ingenious”), a leader in the field of innovative labelling solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Resource Label is a long-standing portfolio company of First Atlantic Capital, a private investment firm, and TPG Growth, the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG, which joined the Resource Label sponsorship group as a significant investor in May 2018.

Located in Toronto, Canada, Ingenious services customers across the food, beverage, health and beauty, spirits, nutraceutical, distribution, tobacco and pharmaceutical industries. Ingenious is fully equipped with flexographic, digital and offset printing capabilities and the ancillary finishing assets to offer a full breadth of pressure sensitive, cut and stack and in-mold labels as well as shrink sleeves and banding products.

“I am honored to welcome the talented team at Ingenious to our growing family,” said Bob Simko, President and CEO of Resource Label. “Resource Label, with the backing of First Atlantic and TPG Growth, will provide the support to meet both the current and future growth needs of Ingenious’ customers throughout North America, with special focus on our foundation of Canadian customers. As an initial sign of the commitment to Ingenious’ employees, customers and capital expansion strategy, I am pleased to announce that we have placed an order today for a new 17” wide Mark Andy P7 flexographic press for the facility.”

Roberto Buaron, Chairman and CEO of First Atlantic Capital, added, “We are pleased to continue to pursue the growth of the Resource Label platform, which includes eleven acquisitions since our initial investment in 2011.” Emilio Pedroni, Managing Director at First Atlantic Capital, said, “Ingenious has a distinguished customer base and great employees, and is a valued addition to Resource Label.” Ransom Langford, a Partner at TPG Growth, stated, “We’re pleased with the Ingenious acquisition, the first after our investment in Resource Label, and we look forward to helping Ingenious support its customers and grow its business.”

Louis Mitchell, Managing Director at Mesirow Financial, which served as lead financial advisor to Ingenious, said, “Resource Label is led by an experienced management team, owned by two investment firms with significant experience in the packaging sector – First Atlantic and TPG Growth – and will be an excellent partner for Ingenious moving forward.”

About First Atlantic Capital

Founded in 1989, First Atlantic Capital is a middle market private equity firm that leverages its extensive consulting and operational experience to acquire middle market companies, seeking to build them up to become market leaders. Since its inception, the firm has completed more than 70 acquisitions assembling 22 successful platforms in various industries that include plastics and packaging, food and beverage, consumer and industrial products and business services. Notable investments in the packaging industry include Berry Plastics, Ranpak, Captive Plastics, CP Packaging and Resource Label Group. For additional information visit www.firstatlanticcapital.com.

About TPG Growth

TPG Growth is the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG, the global alternative asset firm. With approximately $13.2 billion of assets under management, TPG Growth targets investments in a broad range of industries and geographies. TPG Growth has the deep sector knowledge, operational resources, and global experience to drive value creation, and help companies reach their full potential. The firm is backed by the resources of TPG, which has approximately $84 billion of assets under management. For more information, visit www.tpg.com.

About Resource Label Group, LLC

Resource Label Group, LLC is a leading pressure sensitive label, shrink sleeve and RFID/NFC manufacturer with diverse product offerings for the food, beverage, chemical, household products, personal care, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device, and technology industries. With locations across the U.S. and Canada, Resource Label Group, LLC provides national leadership and scale to deliver capabilities, technologies, systems and creative solutions that customers require.

Headquartered in Franklin TN, Resource Label Group, LLC is the parent company of Resource Label (Franklin & Memphis, TN), Mid South RFID (Franklin, TN), Pamco Label (Chicago, IL), Fox Tag and Label (Providence, RI), Oxford Graphics (Boston, MA), The Label Company (Los Angeles, CA), A1 Label (Toronto, ON), Taylor Made Labels (Portland, OR), LithoFlexo Grafics (Salt Lake City, UT), Advanced Labels NW (Seattle, WA), RayPress Corporation (Birmingham, AL), Cellotape / Landmark Label (Newark, CA), Gintzler International (Buffalo, NY & Liberty Hill, TX) and Ingenious Packaging (Toronto, ON). With fourteen manufacturing locations, Resource Label Group, LLC employs 1100 associates in the U.S. and Canada. For additional information, visit www.resourcelabel.com.

