Responsible Fans Rewarded at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Loudon, NH, July 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fans at New Hampshire Motor Speedway had a lot to celebrate on July 16, 2017: from Richard Petty’s 80th birthday to a thrilling running of the Overton’s 301. And for the sixth consecutive year, fans who pledged to partake in those celebrations responsibly were rewarded through a partnership between the track, Miller Lite and Techniques for Effective Alcohol Management (TEAM) Coalition.

(Left to Right) Savannah Waller, MillerCoors; Amy Young, Guest of Winner; Shawn Young, Responsibility Has Its Rewards Sweepstakes Winner; Kevin Abernathy, TEAM Coalition





Before the race, 492 fans made the pledge to be a designated driver for their group. Fans who pledged received a free souvenir photo, instant prizes and a chance to be selected as the Designated Driver for the Race. One randomly selected, responsible fan will win the Responsibility Has Its Rewards sweepstakes. The grand prize includes two tickets and two VIP experiences to the ISM 300 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in September.

The Designated Driver for the Race from last September, Shawn Young, received two tickets and two VIP Experiences to the Overton’s 301. Young and his guest enjoyed a behind-the-scenes tour before the race on Sunday.

“While we want everyone that steps onto our property to have the best time they can possibly have, there’s nothing more important to us than the safety of our fans,” said David McGrath, general manager for New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “Signing this pledge to be a designated driver speaks to the character of our fan base.”

“We believe that with great beer comes great responsibility and we’re thrilled to partner with NASCAR, New Hampshire Motor Speedway and TEAM Coalition to help promote responsibility at the track,” said Diane Wagner, responsibility commerce manager for MillerCoors. “For many fans, enjoying a beer on race day is part of the NASCAR experience, and we want to encourage fans to enjoy the race responsibly and plan ahead for a safe ride home from the track.”

"The success of the Responsibility Has Its Rewards campaign is a direct result of the commitment from our members and all the designated-driver program partners, including the tracks, beer companies and state offices of highway safety," said Jill Pepper, executive director of TEAM Coalition. "Teamwork is what this campaign is all about. We are demonstrating that when everyone – including the fans – takes responsibility, everyone wins."

About New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The speedway, which opened in 1990 and hosts two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series events each year, is located about one hour north of Boston in Loudon, N.H. According to the latest census numbers, the population within 200 miles of the speedway is more than 18 million people. The venue is easily accessible via Interstate highways from all metro areas in the northeastern United States and eastern Canada.

Located on approximately 1,200 acres, the multi-use complex is the largest sports facility in New England and features a 1.058-mile oval speedway and a 1.6-mile road course. New Hampshire Motor Speedway hosts the largest attended sporting events in New England and the only Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events held in the six-state New England Region.

In addition to the major NASCAR races, the track hosts several regional professional racing series, including the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, and the American-Canadian Tour. It also features a monthly race weekends with the Loudon Road Race Series and Amsoil NELCAR Legends Tour, a part of U.S. Legend Cars International. Amateur series events include the Sports Car Club of America, Vintage Racer Group, U.S. Classic Racing Association, and the World Karting Association. Racing schools are conducted throughout the year by the Richard Petty Driving Experience and Penguin School (motorcycles), among others.

About Speedway Motorsports Inc. (SMI)

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) is a leading marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway. The Company provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiaries; manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars and parts through its U.S. Legend Cars International subsidiary; and produces and broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to radio stations nationwide through its Performance Racing Network subsidiary. The Company also equally-owns Motorsports Authentics, a joint venture formed with International Speedway Corporation to produce, market and sell licensed motorsports merchandise. For more information about Speedway Motorsports, visit http://www.speedwaymotorsports.com.

About MillerCoors

Through its diverse collection of storied breweries, MillerCoors brings American beer drinkers an unmatched selection of the highest quality beers steeped in centuries of brewing heritage. Miller Brewing Company and Coors Brewing Company offer domestic favorites such as Coors Light, Miller Lite, Miller High Life and Coors Banquet, as well as innovative new products such as Miller Fortune. Tenth and Blake Beer Company, our craft and import division, offers beers such as Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy from sixth-generation Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company and Blue Moon Belgian White from modern craft pioneer Blue Moon Brewing Company. Tenth and Blake also operates Crispin Cidery, an artisanal maker of pear and apple ciders using 100 percent fresh-pressed American juice. The company imports world-renowned beers such as Italy’s Peroni, the Czech Republic’s Pilsner Urquell and the Netherlands’ Grolsch. MillerCoors also offers pioneering new brands such as Redd’s Apple Ale, Batch 19 Pre-Prohibition Lager, Third Shift Amber Ale and Smith & Forge Hard Cider. MillerCoors seeks to become America’s best beer company through an uncompromising promise of quality, a keen focus on innovation and a deep commitment to sustainability. MillerCoors is a joint venture of SABMiller plc and Molson Coors Brewing Company. Learn more at www.MillerCoors.com , at www.facebook.com/MillerCoors or on Twitter through @MillerCoors.

About TEAM Coalition

TEAM Coalition is an alliance of professional and collegiate sports, entertainment facilities, concessionaires, stadium service providers, the beer industry, distillers, broadcasters, governmental traffic safety experts, and others working together to promote responsible drinking and positive fan behavior at sports and entertainment facilities. TEAM's members and supporters include NASCAR, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Basketball Association, the National Football League, the National Hockey League, the National Collegiate Athletic Association, Americrown, Aramark, Delaware North Sportservice, Legends, Spectra, Beer Institute, National Beer Wholesalers Association, Anheuser-Busch Companies, Constellation Brands, HEINEKEN USA, MillerCoors, Brown-Forman, Live Nation, National Association of Broadcasters, Contemporary Services Corporation, International Association of Venue Managers, Stadium Managers Association and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

For more information, go to www.TEAMCoalition.org.

###

Marty Maloney - Martin.Maloney@millercoors.com Jill Pepper, TEAM Coalition - 703-647-7431, jill@teamcoalition.org Gavin Faretra, New Hampshire Motor Speedway - (603) 513-5706, gfaretra@nhms.com