RestaurantSupply.com Opens New Facility to Meet Growing Demand

RestaurantSupply.com expands with a renovated, modern facility at a new location to better serve its customers

HARTFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2018 / Wethersfield, CT - RestaurantSupply, LLC (RestaurantSupply.com) announces its recent expansion and opening of a new warehouse and corporate office location in Wethersfield, Connecticut.

With the continued success of its online restaurant equipment and supplies retail business, RestaurantSupply.com invested in the future with the purchase of an industrial building at 24 Maple Street. While a local showroom and distribution facility will continue to operate at 312 Murphy Road, Hartford, Connecticut, the new Wethersfield location will house a relocated warehouse and fulfillment center for RestaurantSupply.com's online customer orders for restaurant equipment and commercial kitchen supplies.

To check out RestaurantSupply.com's wide selection of commercial restaurant equipment, please visit www.restaurantsupply.com.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/508077/8aacb8b7-1510-447e-b9aa-a01cc68452db.png

Joseph Sullo, owner-manager of RestaurantSupply, LLC, purchased the Maple Street property and industrial building in September of 2017. Renovation of the existing warehouse space and construction of a completely new office and front entrance began in December. Sullo stated that increasingly rapid growth of online purchases of equipment and smallwares, the need to expand inventory, and a more favorable environment for business led to the decision to relocate to Wethersfield.

The 85,000-square-foot Maple Street building was once the home of a former candy wholesaler and required a substantial makeover, including the conversion of its heating system to efficient natural gas. A warehouse rack and conveyor system was also designed and installed for swifter, accurate order fulfillment. The new facility also incorporates a smaller distribution and fulfillment center formerly located on Holly Drive in Newington, Connecticut, consolidating the majority of RestaurantSupply.com's inventory under one roof.

The online retailer's new Wethersfield location also allows for e-commerce order pickup for local (New England) customers who order through customer service team members via telephone. An automated in-store pickup feature for the website is being discussed.

The Maple Street facility is designed to accommodate 40 people, including warehouse and office personnel. Sullo said the restaurant equipment company intends to hire new workers to meet the needs of the expanding business and to maximize the efficiency of the new space.

About RestaurantSupply.com:

RestaurantSupply.com provides quality customer service and a large selection of foodservice equipment and supplies. For 19 years, the company has offered the best prices possible, serving both local and national businesses. RestaurantSupply delivers foodservice solutions to restaurants, healthcare and educational institutions, and other businesses. The online retailer is now headquartered in Wethersfield, Connecticut. For more information, please visit https://www.restaurantsupply.com/.

Contact:

Michael Sullo

[email protected]

1-888-575-5459

SOURCE: RestaurantSupply.com