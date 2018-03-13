Log in
Result of Riksbank certificate sale

03/13/2018 | 10:16am CET


CERTIFICATE MATURITY180321
FIXED RATE-0.50 %
OFFERED VOLUME433.700 BLN
TOTAL BID AMOUNT391.400 BLN
ACCEPTED VOLUME 391.400 BLN 
PERCENTAGE ALLOTTED     100.0000 %
NUMBER OF BIDS9
  
DEPOSIT RATE-1.25 %
LENDING RATE0.25 %


