Resurs publ : January 2018

01/23/2018 | 07:39am CET

Resurs's year-end report 2017 will be published at 07:30 CET on February 6th. Resurs's CEO Kenneth Nilsson and CFO Peter Rosén will host a presentation starting at 9.00 CET. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

The presentation will be held at Helio GT 30, Grev Turegatan 30 in Stockholm. Coffee will be served from 08.45 CET. For participation at the event, please register in advance through following link:

https://financialhearings.com/event/10702

The presentation will be held in Swedish and can be followed on the web or over the phone. The presentation will also be translated into English and can be followed on the web or over the phone. To participate in the conference call, call one of the following numbers:

Sweden +46856642665
UK +442030089807

You can follow and listen to the presentation and the conference on the following pages:

Swedish: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/sv-resurs-holding-q4-2017
English: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/en-resurs-holding-q4-2017

The presentation material will be available before the conference begins on Resurs web www.resursholding.com.

It will also be possible to access the recorded version of the webcast after it is finished on this page.

For additional information: Sofie Tarring, IR-Officer, [email protected]+46 736 44 33 95

About Resurs:
Resurs Holding (Resurs), which operates through the subsidiaries Resurs Bank and Solid Försäkring, is the leader in retail finance in the Nordic region, offering payment solutions, consumer loans and niche insurance products. Since its start in 1977, Resurs Bank has established itself as a leading partner for sales-driven payment and loyalty solutions in retail and e-commerce, and Resurs has thus built a customer base of approximately 5.5 million private customers in the Nordics. Resurs Bank has had a banking licence since 2001 and is under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The Resurs Group operates in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. At the end of the third quarter of 2017, the Group had 752 employees and a loan portfolio of SEK 23.2 billion. Resurs is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap.

Resurs Holding AB (publ) published this content on 23 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2018 06:39:04 UTC.

