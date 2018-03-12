Retail Sales Expected to Rebound -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0600 NFIB Small Business Svy Feb 107.1 (7) 106.9 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Feb +0.2% (18) +0.5% -- ex food & energy M/M Feb +0.2% (18) +0.3% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Feb +2.3% (10) +2.1% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Feb +1.9% (10) +1.8% Wednesday 0830 Retail Sales Feb +0.3% (17) -0.3% -- ex autos Feb +0.4% (16) +0.0% 0830 Producer Price Index Feb +0.1% (18) +0.4% -- ex food & energy Feb +0.2% (15) +0.4% -- ex food, energy, trade Feb +0.2% (6) +0.4% 1000 Business Inventories Jan +0.6% (11) +0.4% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Mar 10 226K (13) 231K 0830 Import Prices Feb +0.2% (10) +1.0% 0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy Mar 15.0 (9) 13.1 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Mar 22.0 (9) 25.8 1000 Housing Market Index Mar 71 (10) 72 Friday 0830 Housing Starts Feb 1.28M (17) 1.33M -- percent change -3.8% +9.7% 0830 Building Permits Feb 1.32M (12) 1.40M -- percent change -5.7% +7.4% 0915 Industrial Production Feb +0.4% (17) -0.1% 0915 Capacity Utilization Feb 77.7% (15) 77.5% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Mar 99.0 (14) 99.7* (Prelim) 1000 Job Openings Jan 5.9M (3) 5.81M & Labor Turnover *End-Feb Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

