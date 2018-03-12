Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Retail Sales Expected to Rebound -- Data Week Ahead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 07:39pm CET

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0600  NFIB Small Business Svy     Feb       107.1  (7)    106.9 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M   Feb      +0.2%   (18)  +0.5% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M   Feb      +0.2%   (18)  +0.3% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y   Feb      +2.3%   (10)  +2.1% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y   Feb      +1.9%   (10)  +1.8% 
Wednesday 0830  Retail Sales                Feb      +0.3%   (17)  -0.3% 
                  -- ex autos               Feb      +0.4%   (16)  +0.0% 
          0830  Producer Price Index        Feb      +0.1%   (18)  +0.4% 
                  -- ex food & energy       Feb      +0.2%   (15)  +0.4% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade Feb      +0.2%   (6)   +0.4% 
          1000  Business Inventories        Jan      +0.6%   (11)  +0.4% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Mar 10    226K   (13)   231K 
          0830  Import Prices               Feb      +0.2%   (10)  +1.0% 
          0830  NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy    Mar       15.0   (9)    13.1 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy           Mar       22.0   (9)    25.8 
          1000  Housing Market Index        Mar       71     (10)   72 
Friday    0830  Housing Starts              Feb       1.28M  (17)   1.33M 
                  -- percent change                  -3.8%         +9.7% 
          0830  Building Permits            Feb       1.32M  (12)   1.40M 
                  -- percent change                  -5.7%         +7.4% 
          0915  Industrial Production       Feb      +0.4%   (17)  -0.1% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Feb       77.7%  (15)   77.5% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Mar       99.0   (14)   99.7* 
                  (Prelim) 
          1000  Job Openings                Jan       5.9M   (3)    5.81M 
                  & Labor Turnover 
 
*End-Feb Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
07:43pGold Edges Lower as Stocks Rise, Rate Concerns Remain
DJ
07:39pRetail Sales Expected to Rebound -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
07:32pEUROPE MARKETS : DAX Leads European Stocks To Higher Close, Powered By Utilities Deal
DJ
06:42pOil down 1 percent on continued concerns over U.S. output
RE
06:42pOil down 1 percent on continued concerns over U.S. output
RE
06:15pOPEC Price Fight Weighs on Oil
DJ
05:49pLONDON MARKETS : FTSE 100 Closes Lower, Putting An End To A 5-session Win Streak
DJ
05:40pOil prices fall, but stocks keep rolling in wake of U.S. jobs data
RE
05:40pOil prices fall, but stocks keep rolling in wake of U.S. jobs data
RE
05:40pOil prices fall, but stocks keep rolling in wake of U.S. jobs data
RE
Latest news "Commodities"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.