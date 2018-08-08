Retailers Say Latest Tariffs Throw Away Benefits of Tax Reform

The National Retail Federation issued the following statement from
President and CEO Matthew Shay after the Office of the U.S. Trade
Representative today released a final
list of $16 billion worth of goods from China that will be subject
to a 25 percent tariff effective August 23:
“This is just another step toward throwing away the benefits of tax
reform that have given our nation’s economy a badly needed boost. These
tariffs might be part of an effort to bring about fair trade with China,
but as we’ve said before all we have seen so far is a huge risk for
American consumers and workers with no endgame in sight. It’s time to
stop digging a deeper hole while we can still climb out.”
