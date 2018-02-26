Revolution Metals Ltd Announces Appointment of Kirkby Jones Financial Group as Auditor

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Revolution Metals Ltd is pleased to announce that the Kirkby Jones Financial Group has been appointed as Company Auditor.



The Group, based in Sydney, is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia (the Institute).



The contact details are:



KIRKBY JONES FINANCIAL GROUP

Suite 607 20 Bungan Street

MONA VALE NSW 2103



Ph Office: +61 2 9979 7811

Fax: +61 2 9979 7822

Web: www.kirkbyjones.com.au







About Revolution Metals Ltd:



Revolution Metals Ltd is an Australian public company and developer of mineral resources. The focus of the company is to develop mineral assets of economic grade to production, providing investors with rapid return on investment. Revolution's current tenement holding comprises 40 square kilometres of mineralized gold, silver, nickel, cobalt and lead bearing structures in northern New South Wales, Australia.



The primary gold bearing ironstone and quartz deposits of Mt Remarkable, Pine Creek and Alice Cornwall, are part of a field of numerous reefs and historical artisanal workings with over sixty identified as producing gold over a century ago.





