Revolution Metals Ltd Announces Appointment of Kirkby Jones Financial Group as Auditor

02/26/2018 | 01:20am CET
Announces Appointment of Kirkby Jones Financial Group

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Revolution Metals Ltd is pleased to announce that the Kirkby Jones Financial Group has been appointed as Company Auditor.

The Group, based in Sydney, is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia (the Institute).

The contact details are:

KIRKBY JONES FINANCIAL GROUP
Suite 607 20 Bungan Street
MONA VALE NSW 2103

Ph Office: +61 2 9979 7811
Fax: +61 2 9979 7822
Web: www.kirkbyjones.com.au



About Revolution Metals Ltd:

Revolution Metals Ltd is an Australian public company and developer of mineral resources. The focus of the company is to develop mineral assets of economic grade to production, providing investors with rapid return on investment. Revolution's current tenement holding comprises 40 square kilometres of mineralized gold, silver, nickel, cobalt and lead bearing structures in northern New South Wales, Australia.

The primary gold bearing ironstone and quartz deposits of Mt Remarkable, Pine Creek and Alice Cornwall, are part of a field of numerous reefs and historical artisanal workings with over sixty identified as producing gold over a century ago.



Source:

Revolution Metals Ltd



Contact:

Revolution Metals Ltd
Tim Mckinnon
T: +61-2-8205-7339
WWW: www.revolutionmetals.com

© ABN Newswire 2018
