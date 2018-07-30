Log in
Reynolds Group Holdings Limited : Announces 2018 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

07/30/2018 | 04:37pm CEST

Conference Call Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at 9.00 EDT/15.00 CEST/13.00 GMT

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited (“Reynolds”) will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at 9.00 EDT/15.00 CEST/13.00 GMT to review their preliminary financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The call will include prepared remarks and a question and answer session. It will be open in a listen-only mode by telephone. Interested parties may listen to the teleconference by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (callers in the U.S.) at least ten minutes before the start of the call. International callers should dial 1-201-689-8560. Please request the “Reynolds Group 2018 Second Quarter Results” conference call. Presentation materials will be available on July 31, 2018 on the website at www.reynoldsgroupholdings.com. From time to time, new and/or revised materials may be posted on the website.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available from approximately 12.00 EDT/18.00 CEST/16.00 GMT on August 1, 2018 through August 8, 2018. Callers in the U.S. please dial 1-844-512-2921. International callers should dial 1-412-317-6671. The replay pin number is 13681855.


© Business Wire 2018
