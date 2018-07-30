Reynolds Group Holdings Limited : Announces 2018 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited (“Reynolds”) will host a conference call
on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at 9.00 EDT/15.00 CEST/13.00 GMT to review
their preliminary financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
The call will include prepared remarks and a question and answer
session. It will be open in a listen-only mode by telephone. Interested
parties may listen to the teleconference by dialing 1-877-407-0784
(callers in the U.S.) at least ten minutes before the start of the call.
International callers should dial 1-201-689-8560. Please request the
“Reynolds Group 2018 Second Quarter Results” conference call.
Presentation materials will be available on July 31, 2018 on the website
at www.reynoldsgroupholdings.com.
From time to time, new and/or revised materials may be posted on the
website.
A telephonic replay of the call will be available from approximately
12.00 EDT/18.00 CEST/16.00 GMT on August 1, 2018 through August 8, 2018.
Callers in the U.S. please dial 1-844-512-2921. International callers
should dial 1-412-317-6671. The replay pin number is 13681855.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005472/en/