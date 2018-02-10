Log in
Rhode Island State Police : Hope Valley Barracks

02/10/2018 | 04:31pm CET

At 3:05 PM, troopers arrested Jiacheng Liu, age 29 of 1465 Grant Avenue, Apt. A, San Francisco, California for 1) Possession of Marijuana Greater than 5 Kilograms and 2) Possession of a Controlled Substance I-V with Intent to Deliver. The arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Route 295 in the City of Warwick. Subject was transported to the Hope Valley Barracks, processed and later turned over to the Adult Correctional Institution Men's Intake Center pending arraignment.

MEDIA CONTACT: Captain Christopher Schram. Acting District 'B' Commander 401-444-1014

Rhode Island State Police published this content on 10 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2018 15:30:06 UTC.

