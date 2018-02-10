Rhode Island State Police : Hope Valley Barracks

At 3:05 PM, troopers arrested Jiacheng Liu, age 29 of 1465 Grant Avenue, Apt. A, San Francisco, California for 1) Possession of Marijuana Greater than 5 Kilograms and 2) Possession of a Controlled Substance I-V with Intent to Deliver. The arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Route 295 in the City of Warwick. Subject was transported to the Hope Valley Barracks, processed and later turned over to the Adult Correctional Institution Men's Intake Center pending arraignment.

