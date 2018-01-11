Log in
Ricardo Salinas Scholarship Enables Latinos to Contribute to Critical Dialogue on Future of American Society

01/11/2018 | 06:22pm CET

Washington, DC, Jan. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ricardo Salinas’ support to the Aspen Institute Latinos and Society Program has facilitated the participation of more than 1,000 program beneficiaries, including 200 Ricardo Salinas Scholarship awardees since the fund's inception in 2015. Within the past three years, the Ricardo Salinas Scholarship has expanded Latinos’ access to conversations shaping policy and practice across the country and around the world.

0_int_AIHigh-ResLogo.png


The Aspen Institute gathers leaders from around the globe and across disciplines to engage in deep and insightful discussion on the ideas and issues that both shape our lives and address the challenges of our times. The participants are able to engage with world-renowned thought leaders, content, and cross-sector networks of influencers and decision makers to expand their leadership skills and networks.

Scholars represent a diverse cross-section of Latinos in the US. They are emerging leaders as well as seasoned professionals and they work in a variety of sectors ranging from academia to social entrepreneurship. Scholars have come from 40 different cities in the US and have participated in more than 50 different programs, seminars, and convenings at the Aspen Institute.

“I am struck by how meaningful and powerful my experience was. Without the support of the Ricardo Salinas Scholarship, I would not have been able to participate," reflected Estefanía Pérez-Luna, Americorps member at Public Allies, and Ricardo Salinas Scholar who participated in the Opportunity Youth Incentive Fund Convening in Aspen, Colorado.

"The purpose of the scholarship is to provide opportunities for Latinos in the United States, ensuring they have a seat at the table." said Ricardo Salinas, president and founder of Grupo Salinas. "We are proud of the scholars’ contributions to the Aspen Institute programs and the impact in their communities when they apply what they've learned."

The Ricardo Salinas Scholarship aims to increase the participation of Latinos in the Aspen Institute’s public events, policy roundtables, leadership seminars and other convenings. In doing so, it provides access to leadership opportunities, networks and social capital.

How to apply

Candidates should identify a program of interest from the offerings on the Aspen Institute website, reach out to the appropriate point of contact, and mention their potential eligibility for the Ricardo Salinas Scholarship. If the candidate is a good fit, then the program applies for the scholarship on the candidate’s behalf. The scholarship is managed by the Aspen Institute Latinos and Society Program, and a committee makes the final selection based on established criteria.  Nominations are accepted on a rolling basis, and the committee meets to review and select scholars three times a year.

For more details on scholarship eligibility and nomination process, please visit https://www.aspeninstitute.org/programs/latinos-and-society-program/ricardo-salinas-foundation-scholarship/

“The Ricardo Salinas Scholarships have been the single most impactful program for opening up access for Latinos to Aspen Institute programs and thereby expanding perspectives, and building leadership skills and networks,” said Abigail Golden-Vazquez, Vice President and Executive Director, Latinos and Society Program.

The Aspen Institute founded the Latinos and Society Program in 2015, with support from Ricardo Salinas, to provide a place for Latinos and non-Latinos to learn about their shared future and jointly explore solutions to the challenges of our times.  Its vision is to foster a more informed citizenry and promote the engagement of all people in securing a prosperous and inclusive future for America. This policy program convenes diverse audiences and subject matter experts to advance three important policy areas, civic participations, economic advancement and educational opportunity.  The program is also connecting a pipeline of Latino leaders to Institute programs, fostering collaboration, and strengthening their networks. To learn more, follow @AspenLatinos, or visit AspenInstitute.org/policy-work/latinos-society 

###

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d3713ff-c243-45b3-b72e-738b6c02db61

Maria Samaniego
The Aspen Institute Latinos and Society Program
2027362299
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
