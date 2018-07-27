Richmond Valley Council : 27 July 2018 - Finest genetics on show at all-breeds bull sale

media release

Finest genetics on show at all-breeds bull sale

Friday 27 July 2018

RICHMOND Valley Council is again supporting the iconic Casino All Breeds Bull and Female Sale.

Now in its 20th year, the annual sales event, to be held at the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange (NRLX) tomorrow, attracts around 200 entries of the region's finest genetics, bulls and females.

This event showcases local produce, local facilities and the collaborative efforts of the Richmond Valley Council, Casino Livestock Agents, the sale committee and producers in promoting Richmond Valley produce and Australia's Beef Capital, Casino.

Council's General Manager Vaughan Macdonald said by absorbing the NRLX's running costs for the day, around $4500, the All Breeds Bull and Female Sale had been able to grow in popularity over the past 20 years.

Mr Macdonald said it was Council's vision that the NRLX cemented its place as the premier livestock selling centre on the NSW North Coast, and established itself as a leader in the Australian livestock selling industry.

He said planned upgrades would modernise the facility, and move it to a more sustainable business model, benefiting all stakeholders.

"We want all Northern Rivers producers to choose the NRLX to trade their cattle as they achieve better returns," Mr Macdonald said.

"As far as Council is concerned, the facility is here for the next 50 plus years. It's in a great position; we have secured $14 million for essential upgrades, we are happy our animal welfare issues are going to be looked after, and improvement in environmental performance will leave neighbouring facilities in its wake."

Saturday's all-breed sale is one of the largest events known on Australia's east coast, and is highly regarded by cattlemen and women throughout the region and beyond as a premier event to not only inspect the best the Northern Rivers has to offer, but to be able to purchase superior quality animals across many breeds, on the one day at the same venue.

The sale has stood the test of time and is unique by being held on a Saturday. This offers a marketing opportunity to not only the large cattle producers, but also the

operators of the many hundreds of smaller holding farmers which are within the Northern Rivers; many of these farmers work off farm during the week.

It's interesting to note that the majority of the bulls sold are returned into Northern Rivers herds which form the base of local turnoff, which in turn are marketed back through the NRLX at the weekly fat cattle and special store cattle sales.

The committee of the All Breeds Sale is made up of Casino producers, and operates as a not-for-profit entity, focused on keeping locally bred cattle sold and traded locally, rather than seeking sale opportunities throughout the Northern Tableland's and Queensland marketing facilities.

Being a Richmond Valley event the committee is very supportive of local services and has made sizable donations in the past. This year will see three local charities benefit from the entry fee proceeds, namely the Casino VRA, Windara Communities and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter. All three organisations serve the Richmond Valley tirelessly and are worthy recipients.