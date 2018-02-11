Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rici Healthcare : Announcements and Notices -

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/11/2018 | 02:21am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RICI HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1526)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Rici Healthcare Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") hereby informs shareholders and potential investors of the Company that based on the currently available financial information of the Company, it is expected that the Company will record a net loss attributable to owners of the Company between approximately RMB50.00 million and RMB80.00 million for the financial year ended December 31, 2017, as compared to the net profit of approximately RMB58.92 million attributable to owners of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2016. Such expected net loss attributable to owners of the Company is primarily attributed to the following factors in the financial year ended December 31, 2017: (i) loss attributable to owners of the Company resulting from the medical examination centers that commenced operation recently or were at pre-opening stage; (ii) loss attributable to owners of the Company resulting from the three specialty hospitals that commenced operation recently or were at pre-opening stage; and (iii) foreign exchange loss.

The Board hereby emphasizes that the Company is still in the process of finalizing its annual results for the financial year ended December 31, 2017. The information set out in this announcement is only a preliminary assessment by the management of the Company based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Company and other information currently available to the Company, which has not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors. Details on the consolidated financial information of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2017 to be disclosed in the annual results announcement of the Company, which will be published by the end of March 2018 in accordance with the Listing Rules, shall prevail.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Rici Healthcare Holdings Limited

Fang Yixin

Chairman

Shanghai, the PRC, February 9, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, Dr. Fang Yixin, Dr. Mei Hong, Mr. Lu Zhenyu and Dr. Wang Weiping are the executive directors of the Company; Ms. Jiao Yan and Mr. Yao Qiyong are the non-executive directors of the Company; and Dr. Wang Yong, Ms. Wong Sze Wing and Mr. Jiang Peixing are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.

Rici Healthcare Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2018 01:20:06 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:41a NETFLIX : Will the new TV golden age produce the first $20m per show series?
11:38a VOTE : Top Stories of 2010
11:38a VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Cell service expands in Stafford
11:38a COVANTA : Is the trash worth it?
11:37a WAL MART STORES : Tips to prevent road rage following bloody incident in Stafford
11:37a BURKE & HERBERT BANK & TRUST : & Herbert Bank robbery photos released
11:37a TORONTO DOMINION BANK : Robbery suspect named in Manassas TD Bank heist
11:37a TORONTO DOMINION BANK : Manassas TD Bank robbed
11:36a QSE opens Sunday in red
11:36a DANA GAS PJS : receives $630m from Kurdistan, Egypt in 2017
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Australia's big banks focus on job cuts as inquiry looms
2SPIRIT AIRLINES INCORPORATED : SPIRIT AIRLINES INCORPORATED : FAA investigating 2 malfunctions on Spirit Airli..
3China's multi-billion CPEC project under threat in Pakistan
4BSE LTD : BSE : Tough choice for foreign investors after Indian bourses rein in trading abroad
5ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Adv..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.