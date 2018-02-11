Rici Healthcare : Announcements and Notices

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RICI HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1526)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Rici Healthcare Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") hereby informs shareholders and potential investors of the Company that based on the currently available financial information of the Company, it is expected that the Company will record a net loss attributable to owners of the Company between approximately RMB50.00 million and RMB80.00 million for the financial year ended December 31, 2017, as compared to the net profit of approximately RMB58.92 million attributable to owners of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2016. Such expected net loss attributable to owners of the Company is primarily attributed to the following factors in the financial year ended December 31, 2017: (i) loss attributable to owners of the Company resulting from the medical examination centers that commenced operation recently or were at pre-opening stage; (ii) loss attributable to owners of the Company resulting from the three specialty hospitals that commenced operation recently or were at pre-opening stage; and (iii) foreign exchange loss.

The Board hereby emphasizes that the Company is still in the process of finalizing its annual results for the financial year ended December 31, 2017. The information set out in this announcement is only a preliminary assessment by the management of the Company based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Company and other information currently available to the Company, which has not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors. Details on the consolidated financial information of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2017 to be disclosed in the annual results announcement of the Company, which will be published by the end of March 2018 in accordance with the Listing Rules, shall prevail.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Rici Healthcare Holdings Limited

Fang Yixin

Chairman

Shanghai, the PRC, February 9, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, Dr. Fang Yixin, Dr. Mei Hong, Mr. Lu Zhenyu and Dr. Wang Weiping are the executive directors of the Company; Ms. Jiao Yan and Mr. Yao Qiyong are the non-executive directors of the Company; and Dr. Wang Yong, Ms. Wong Sze Wing and Mr. Jiang Peixing are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.