Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rimilia :’s Financial AI Software Auto-Matches $250 Billion in a Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 09:18pm CET

Growing intelligent financial automation company continues to grow customer base and maintains leading edge of match rates

Rimilia, a developer of intelligent automated financial solutions, has reached a new annual processing milestone for its financial software as Rimilia Alloc8 software auto-matched and allocated more than $250 billion of annual payments.

Rimilia Alloc8 is a set of intelligent financial software solutions for cash application, reconciliation, credit control and credit management. Rimilia Alloc8 enables businesses to increase cashflow, reduce complexity, boost customer satisfaction, lower operating costs and mitigate financial risk. It does this by automating or eliminating routine and manual tasks, increasing debt transparency, dynamically managing credit management strategies, and accelerating the pace of cash recognition.

“Our vision is to transform the expectations of financial and cash allocation software solutions,” said Steve Richardson, CCO and cofounder, Rimilia. “There is a great deal of talk about artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics, and our role is to help CFOs, credit controllers and treasury managers to understand and harness intelligent technology that truly transforms their business. Auto-matching is one of the easiest points of entry for financial teams that want more intelligent and automated ways of working but aren’t sure where to start. Every year we increase the volume of auto-matching we provide and reaching 250 billion dollars in a year is a great landmark for us and our customers.”

Rimilia’s Alloc8 software auto-match rates reach up to 94 percent, including multi-currency and cross currency matching. The software includes more than 150 out of the box auto-match rules that cover a range of payment conditions including: one-to-one payments, one-to-many, many-to-one, full account payments, short pay, over pay, deductions, discounts, market rebates, cross-ERP, bank charges, and multicurrency payments.

Rimilia Alloc8 handles multiple payment formats including Bill Pay, ACH, BAI, BACS, SWIFT, wire, lockbox, checks, cash, credit cards, debit cards, and bills of exchange.

“We’re leaders in cash processing automation. We are financial professionals ourselves, so we have real insight into the challenges faced by businesses and some of the common issues facing financial teams and how to apply technology to transform their business,” concluded Steve Richardson.

About Rimilia

Rimilia provides intelligent, automated financial solutions to dramatically improve cash application, remittance services and credit collection processes.

Harnessing machine learning, predictive analysis and artificial intelligence, Rimilia enables corporates, lockbox providers and Fortune-1000 businesses to increase throughput, resolve unaccounted payments, gain transparency of transactions, and apply valuable predictive insight and dynamic decision-making into payment processes.

Founded in 2008, Rimilia is headquartered in Bromsgrove, U.K., with U.S. offices in Richmond, Va. Investors include Eight Road Ventures and Kennet Partners. It employs 92 people and is privately held. www.rimilia.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:19pSYSTEM RESEARCH : Data from State University of Campinas Provide New Insights into Neuroscience (Maternal Consumption of High-fat Diet in Mice Alters Hypothalamic...
AQ
09:19pLG INNOTEK : Patent Issued for Lens, Light-Emitting Device Package Including the Lens, and Lighting Apparatus Including the Package (USPTO 9909734)
AQ
09:19pCENTRUS ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
09:19pCENTURY BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION (form 10-K)
AQ
09:19pOAK VALLEY BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION (form 10-K)
AQ
09:19pADOBE : tops Street 1Q forecasts
AQ
09:19pAQUA METALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
09:19pTRANSDIGM GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:19pQUORUM HEALTH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
09:19pCHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1IHI CORP : GE starts flight trials for world's largest jet engine
2INDITEX SA : INDITEX : Zara's Owner Alters Style -- WSJ
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : VW Chief Backs Trump on Tariffs -- WSJ
4OUTOKUMPU OYJ : OUTOKUMPU OYJ : - Announcement regarding change in holdings
5SELECTA BIOSCIENCES INC : Selecta Biosciences Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Financial Results and..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.