Rimilia :’s Financial AI Software Auto-Matches $250 Billion in a Year

Rimilia,
a developer of intelligent automated financial solutions, has reached a
new annual processing milestone for its financial software as Rimilia
Alloc8 software auto-matched and allocated more than $250 billion of
annual payments.
Rimilia
Alloc8 is a set of intelligent financial software solutions for cash
application, reconciliation, credit control and credit management.
Rimilia Alloc8 enables businesses to increase cashflow, reduce
complexity, boost customer satisfaction, lower operating costs and
mitigate financial risk. It does this by automating or eliminating
routine and manual tasks, increasing debt transparency, dynamically
managing credit management strategies, and accelerating the pace of cash
recognition.
“Our vision is to transform the expectations of financial and cash
allocation software solutions,” said Steve
Richardson, CCO and cofounder, Rimilia. “There is a great deal of
talk about artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics, and
our role is to help CFOs, credit controllers and treasury managers to
understand and harness intelligent technology that truly transforms
their business. Auto-matching is one of the easiest points of entry for
financial teams that want more intelligent and automated ways of working
but aren’t sure where to start. Every year we increase the volume of
auto-matching we provide and reaching 250 billion dollars in a year is a
great landmark for us and our customers.”
Rimilia’s Alloc8 software auto-match rates reach up to 94 percent,
including multi-currency and cross currency matching. The software
includes more than 150 out of the box auto-match rules that cover a
range of payment conditions including: one-to-one payments, one-to-many,
many-to-one, full account payments, short pay, over pay, deductions,
discounts, market rebates, cross-ERP, bank charges, and multicurrency
payments.
Rimilia Alloc8 handles multiple payment formats including Bill Pay, ACH,
BAI, BACS, SWIFT, wire, lockbox, checks, cash, credit cards, debit
cards, and bills of exchange.
“We’re leaders in cash processing automation. We are financial
professionals ourselves, so we have real insight into the challenges
faced by businesses and some of the common issues facing financial teams
and how to apply technology to transform their business,” concluded
Steve Richardson.
About Rimilia
Rimilia provides intelligent,
automated financial solutions to dramatically improve cash
application, remittance services and credit collection processes.
Harnessing machine learning, predictive analysis and artificial
intelligence, Rimilia enables corporates, lockbox providers and
Fortune-1000 businesses to increase throughput, resolve unaccounted
payments, gain transparency of transactions, and apply valuable
predictive insight and dynamic decision-making into payment processes.
Founded in 2008, Rimilia is headquartered in Bromsgrove, U.K., with U.S.
offices in Richmond, Va. Investors include Eight Road Ventures and
Kennet Partners. It employs 92 people and is privately held. www.rimilia.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315006428/en/