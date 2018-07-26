Rinnai Corporation (headquarters: Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture; president: Hiroyasu Naito; stock code: 5947), a comprehensive manufacturer of heat-energy appliances that support comfortable lifestyles through heating, has for the first time been selected for inclusion in 'MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN),' an index of companies evaluated for making investments in ESG (environment, social, governance). WIN is one of the ESG indexes used by Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) in its asset management activities.

WIN was developed by MSCI Inc., a provider of indexes for investors, portfolio analysis tools, various types of data, and ESG and other investment information. It consists of companies that lead their respective industries in the areas of recruiting, retaining, and elevating women, as well as promoting diversity, based on disclosed information about female employment data, policies related to corporate gender diversity, and the like.

Rinnai has also been selected for inclusion in the 'FTSE Blossom Japan Index' and the 'MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index.' And we are selected for inclusion in all of indexes for Japanese stocks which was adopted by the GPIF as benchmarks for ESG investment.

Since its founding, Rinnai has adhered to a corporate spirit highlighting 'heat and lifestyles,' 'quality' and 'contributing to local communities.' Going forward, we will continue contributing to the realization of a sustainable society while improving long-term corporate value by providing solutions to social issues through business activities and an emphasis on CSR initiatives.

