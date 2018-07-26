Log in
Rio Tinto Coal Australia Pty : launches new partnership to support more local Pilbara businesses

07/26/2018 | 02:35am CEST

Rio Tinto has launched an innovative new partnership with the Regional Chambers of Commerce & Industry Western Australia (RCCIWA) to help strengthen more local businesses.

The partnership will support and enhance the capabilities of local businesses in the Karratha and the Pilbara inland regions. An initial 12-month programme will commence shortly with the Karratha & Districts Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KDCCI) and the Pilbara Inland Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PICCI) delivering the service locally.

Pictured (L-R):City of Karratha Deputy Mayor Grant Cucel, Rio Tinto's Manager - Local Procurement Lareesa Lynch, Rio Tinto's MD Rail, Port & Core Services Ivan Vella, KDCCI CEO Kylah Morrison, RCCIWA CEO Kitty Prodonovich, Member for Pilbara Kevin Michele and Rio Tinto's GM Communities & Communications Linda Dawson.

A series of workshops and events are planned to engage local businesses and identify gaps in local capacity and capability. The partnership will work to strengthen capability and connect businesses to procurement and project opportunities.

It will also enhance Rio Tinto's Local Procurement Programme which was launched in 2017 to support local businesses by making it easier for them to compete for contracts.

Rio Tinto Iron Ore managing director Rail, Port & Core Services Ivan Vella said 'We're partnering with RCCIWA because of its unique understanding of local suppliers and communities in the regions where we operate. Together, we're aiming to strengthen and develop the capabilities of local businesses in the Pilbara to improve their chances of securing work from Rio Tinto.

'Rio Tinto is committed to supporting local businesses to develop sustainably and to become more competitive in key areas such as safety, risk management and commercial value.

'Our iron ore business is planning to spend more than US$5 billion of replacement and sustaining capital through to 2020, providing increased opportunities for local businesses to participate in these projects.

'This new partnership is also an important enhancement of our Local Procurement Programme which is designed to boost local economies and create jobs by progressively increasing spend with local suppliers across Western Australia.'

Notes to editors

Rio Tinto's Local Procurement portal is an important channel to effectively engage with local businesses and showcases upcoming work seeking expressions of interest (EOI). The portal can be viewed at ironoresupplier.riotinto.com

The Regional Chambers of Commerce and Industry (WA) is an organisation representing the regional, rural and remote commercial interest of the nine regions in Western Australia. RCCIWA is a not-for-profit member driven organisation made up of 41 individual regional chambers and business associations across Western Australia that represent over 7000 member businesses.

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto Coal Australia Pty Limited published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 00:34:02 UTC
