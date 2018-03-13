Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Date of First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 10:01pm CET

TORONTO, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan”) (TSX:REI.UN) today announced that it is scheduled to release its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2018 before the market open on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. eastern time. You will be required to identify yourself and the organization on whose behalf you are participating.

In order to participate, please dial 647-427-3230 or 1-877-486-4304. If you cannot participate in the live mode, a replay will be available. To access the replay, please dial 1-855-859-2056 and enter the passcode 6747217#.

Alternatively, to access the simultaneous webcast, go to the following link on RioCan’s website http://investor.riocan.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/ and click on the link for the webcast. The webcast will be archived 24 hours after the end of the conference call and can be accessed for 120 days.

About RioCan

RioCan is Canada’s largest real estate investment trust with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.9 billion at December 31, 2017. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. Our portfolio is comprised of 289 properties, including 17 development properties, with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 44 million square feet. To learn more about how we deliver real vision on solid ground, visit www.riocan.com.

Information contact:
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
Christian Green
Assistant Vice President, Investor Relations & Compliance
Tel: 416-864-6483
www.riocan.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:46pCALYXT : Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017
BU
06:41pGAMEHOST : Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results and March Dividend
AQ
06:41pBOLTON & COMPANY : Continues Strategic Growth of Employee Benefits Ranks with Addition of Patrick Guthrie
BU
06:41pKBRA Assigns Preferred Stock Rating of BB+ for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc.
BU
06:39pWEISSLAW LLP : Investigates United Community Bancorp Acquisition
PR
06:38pWEISSLAW LLP : Oclaro, Inc. Acquisition May Not Be In The Best Interests of OCLR Shareholders
PR
06:35pRWE sees limited synergies from renewables integration - CEO
RE
06:35pE.ON, RWE get fresh boost from dividend, profit outlook
RE
06:35pAlt Resources Ltd Drilling Commences at Bottle Creek Gold Project, WA Camp Construction Completed on Budget
AW
06:34pALT RESOURCES LTD (ASX : ARS) Drilling Commences at Bottle Creek Gold Project, WA Camp Construction Completed on Budget
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ILIAD : ILIAD : 2017 Results
2APPLE : Apple Buys Magazine SubscriberService -- WSJ
3BROADCOM LIMITED : President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm
4BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Tesla's electric motor shift to spur demand for rare earth neodymium
5DELIVERY HERO : DELIVERY HERO : selects NewVoiceMedia as contact centre partner to transform global customer e..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.