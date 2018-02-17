Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Investigated By Block & Leviton LLP For Violations Of The Federal Securities Laws - Shareholders Encouraged To Contact The Firm

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether Riot Blockchain, Inc. ("Riot" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RIOT) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.

On February 16, 2018, CNBC published an investigative report, warning investors of numerous "red flag," including "annual meetings that are postponed at the last minute, insider selling soon after the name change, dilutive issuances on favorable terms to large investors, SEC filings that are often Byzantine and, just this week, evidence that a major shareholder [Barry Honig, who has previously been suspended by FINRA and been the subject of subpoenas by the SEC] was getting out while everyone else was getting in."

On this news, shares of Riot dropped more than 33%, causing millions of dollars in losses to investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Riot securities and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Bradley Vettraino at (617) 398-5600, by email at [email protected], or by visiting www.blockesq.com/riot.

Confidentiality to whistleblowers or others with information relevant to this investigation is assured.

Block & Leviton LLP is a Boston-based law firm representing investors nationwide. The firm's lawyers have collectively been prosecuting securities cases on behalf of individual and institutional investors for over 50 years, and have recovered billions of dollars on their behalf. Block & Leviton's investigations into corporate wrongdoing were recently covered by the New York Times.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

Block & Leviton LLP

Bradley J. Vettraino

155 Federal Street, Suite 400

Boston, MA 02110

(617) 398-5600

[email protected]



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/riot-blockchain-inc-riot-investigated-by-block--leviton-llp-for-violations-of-the-federal-securities-laws---shareholders-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-300600404.html

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP