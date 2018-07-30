Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Rising UK borrowing sets stage for Bank of England rate hike

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 01:26pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Property sale signs are seen outside of a group of newly built houses in west London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's housing market is perking up and consumer confidence has neared a two-year high, according to figures on Monday that probably keep the Bank of England on track to raise interest rates this week.

The data from the BoE and European Commission are likely to bolster the central bank's view that Britain's economy, while growing only slowly, has recovered from an early 2018 slowdown caused by an unusually cold winter.

Britain has lagged behind most other rich economies since the 2016 vote to leave the European Union. But the BoE has said it needs to raise rates because even Britain's slow growth is likely to generate too much inflation.

The BoE said British lenders approved 65,619 mortgages in June, a five-month high and up from 64,684 in May. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a reading of 65,500. There was also a bigger-than-expected increase in lending to consumers.

Separately, a European Commission survey on Monday indicated that British consumer confidence rose to its highest level since September 2016, shortly after the Brexit referendum.

"The further pick-up in households' and corporates' borrowing in June strengthens the case for the (BoE) to raise interest rates at its meeting on Thursday, though we doubt that the recovery has further to run," Samuel Tombs, an economist at consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics, said.

Previously published surveys have shown a downbeat outlook for the housing market and subdued lending plans from major British banks, he said.

Most economists polled by Reuters think the BoE will raise rates to a new post-financial crisis high of 0.75 percent on Thursday. [BOE/INT]

However, some economists are concerned that domestically generated inflation pressure - mostly from wage growth - is actually weakening, which would make a rate hike unnecessary and even damaging to households.

"Mindful of the global and domestic macro and political backdrop - namely ongoing UK government instability - I continue to believe that a prospective rate hike is an unnecessary risk," Sajiv Vaid, a portfolio manager with Fidelity, said.

Monday's BoE figures showed net mortgage lending rose by 3.851 billion pounds, while consumer lending increased by 1.567 billion pounds compared with a forecast rise of 1.3 billion pounds.

Consumer credit growth has been slowing gradually since it peaked at nearly 11 percent in January 2016.

The BoE has played down any suggestion of a debt bubble, though it has acknowledged pockets of risk and required banks to set aside more money against the risk of bad loans.

(Editing by William Schomberg and Janet Lawrence)

By Andy Bruce and Jonathan Cable

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:32pQIWI : Cryptocurrency Weekend News Roundup
AQ
01:26pRising UK borrowing sets stage for Bank of England rate hike
RE
01:22pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Inclusiveness and community-level engagement crucial for AfCFTA’s success
PU
01:22pWORLD BANK : Improving Growth, Public Services, Job Creation in Afghanistan
PU
01:22pSUNSTOCK : Explores Asset Backed Cryptocurrency Using Its Almost 60,000 Ounces of Physical Silver
AQ
01:21pGermany open to FDI despite 50Hertz blocking move - spokeswoman
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01:00pBOND REPORT : U.S. Government Bond Yields Edge Higher To Start Week Ahead Of Fed, Central Bank Parade
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Falls on Forex Hit
2World stocks dip before central bank test; Japan bonds down
3HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : hit as Brazil, currencies force margin outlook cut
4CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Preliminary Results
5SOHU.COM LTD - ADR : SOHU COM : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.