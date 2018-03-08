Riverwalk Dental Group Celebrates Grand Opening

STUART, Fla., March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Payal Chokshi is proud to announce the official opening of Riverwalk Dental Group-Stuart at 6513 S. Kanner Highway. The mission of the practice is to provide the local Stuart, Palm City, and Port Salerno community with high quality dental care with a specific focus and attention to patients.



“Riverwalk Dental Group-Stuart is a full-service dental practice,” says Riverwalk Dental Group founder, Dr. Payal Chokshi. “We invite our patients, friends, neighbors and colleagues to stop by our practice, meet our team and familiarize themselves with the new location.”

Founded in 2009 by oral health expert, Dr. Payal Chokshi, Riverwalk Dental Group works to enhance the overall health of the local community through each and every patient. Riverwalk Dental Group also has full service dental offices in Jupiter and Boynton Beach.

Call 772-252-1058 or visit www.riverwalkdentalgroup.com to schedule a free consultation and get the Riverwalk Dental experience you deserve.

About Riverwalk Dental Group & Founder, Dr. Payal Chokshi:

Dr. Chokshi, a distinguished member of the Palm Beach dental community, received her doctorate from the Nova Southeastern University School of Dentistry in 2009. Dr. Chokshi has been practicing for nine years and continuing to spread her talent of dentistry across South Florida. She is an honored member of the Florida Dental Association and the American Dental Association.