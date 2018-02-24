Rob Portman : Portman Secures Commitment from the U.S. Department of Energy to Clean Up Landfills & Plumes at the Portsmouth Gaseous Discussion Plant

PIKETON, OH - In Piketon today, U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) met with key stakeholders - including Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH), the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), the Ohio EPA, the Southern Ohio Diversification Initiative (SODI), the Site Specific Advisory Board (SSAB), and local and state elected officials - to discuss the future of cleanup activities at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant. During the meeting, Senator Portman announced that he had secured a commitment from DOE to clean up the existing landfills and plumes at the plant. Following the meeting he issued the following statement:

'The cleanup and redevelopment of the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant is critical for jobs, economic development, and the future of southern Ohio. I'm pleased that Rep Wenstrup joined me in attending this meeting hosted by SODI today to discuss the cleanup of the site. Over the last year I've spoken to Secretary Perry about the importance of cleaning up landfills and plumes at the site, and I'm proud that DOE made that commitment today. Last September, Secretary Perry toured the facilities, met with plant leadership and workers, and saw firsthand the importance of cleaning up this site, and I believe his visit here made a difference in securing today's commitment from DOE. This commitment is now legally enforceable, makes the site safer, and will allow the entire site to be redeveloped to benefit the community. I will continue to work with my colleagues and the administration to secure the funding necessary to get the site cleaned up and ready for redevelopment.'

NOTE: After Senator Portman's discussions with Secretary Perry about the importance of cleaning up the landfills and plumes at the site, the Department of Energy sent a letter (attached here) to Ohio EPA Director Butler guaranteeing that it would clean up the landfills and plumes at the site.

