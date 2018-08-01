Rob Shestack Joins Paylogix

WESTBURY, N.Y., July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Paylogix, the architect of Consolidated Billing®, Exchange Builder® and a market leader in managing, safeguarding and administering health and welfare benefits programs, announced today that veteran insurance professional Rob Shestack (Mount Laurel, New Jersey) has joined the organization. Shestack brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and results in both Group and Voluntary insurance programs to the Paylogix team.

A dynamic, creative, and solutions driven leader, Shestack brings with him 32 years of progressive sales and marketing success spanning multiple distribution channels in the Insurance, and Employee Benefits industry.

In his new role as Chief Strategy Officer, Rob is responsible for leading the product, service and growth strategy for Paylogix's Exchange Builder platform, a custom voluntary benefits platform unmatched in the industry. This easy to use, "Bring Your Own Benefits" employer platform allows brokers and employers to custom design their own voluntary benefits enrollment and communication platform.

Mr. Shestack has been responsible for managing and developing high-level sales talent and establishing client and partner relationships in the employee benefits arena. Mr. Shestack holds a Workplace Benefits Consultant certification, a Certified Voluntary Benefits Specialist designation as well as a degree in Actuarial Science. He currently serves on the Executive Board of the Workplace Benefits Association ("WBA") and was elected Association President in 2010 as well as inducted into the Workplace Benefits Hall of Fame the same year. In 2011, he was the first annual Voluntary Benefits Adviser of the Year recipient, inducted into the Voluntary Benefits Association ("VBA") Hall of Fame and the first Workplace Benefits "Rockstar. "He holds Life, Health & Accident insurance licenses in all 50 states (and DC).

"Rob brings a unique blend of executive level insurance carrier experience in Marketing, Product Development, Sales and Distribution Channel Management to Paylogix®," says President and Founder Richard Pfadenhauer. "His broad knowledge of broker sales and deep understanding of both Worksite Benefits and Group Employee Benefits Distribution will be key to Paylogix' continued growth and expansion into new markets."

Paylogix is a licensed and bonded Third Party Insurance Administrator in the business of moving money and data related to health & welfare benefits. Paylogix offers BPO and SaaS solutions to facilitate benefit communication, enrollment and plan administration featuring a real-time medium for payment processing and secure data management from promotion-to-payment. More information about Paylogix® can be found at http://paylogix.com, calling 800-622-4131.

