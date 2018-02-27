Robbins Arroyo LLP: LJM Funds Management, Ltd. Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces
that a class action complaint was filed against LJM Funds Management,
Ltd. The complaint is brought on behalf of all purchasers of LJM
Preservation and Growth Fund ("LJMIX") shares between February 28, 2015
and February 7, 2018, for alleged violations of the Securities Act of
1933. LJM Funds Management, Ltd. is the investment advisor to LJMIX, a
mutual fund that purports to invest primarily in purchased and sold call
and put options on Standard & Poor’s 500 Futures Index (“S&P”).
LJMIX Accused of Exposing Investors to Disastrous Losses
According to the complaint, LJMIX represented in its Registration
Statements and Prospectuses that "[t]he Fund aims to preserve capital,
particularly in down markets (including major market drawdowns), through
using put option spreads as a form of mitigation risk." LJMIX further
stated that "[LJMIX] seeks capital appreciation and capital preservation
with low correlation to the broader U.S. equity market." Although LJMIX
represented that it was acting in its investors' best interests, LJMIX
was not focused on capital preservation and left investors exposed to an
unacceptably high risk of catastrophic losses. The truth began to emerge
on February 5, 2018, when the S&P fell approximately 4.6%. In the wake
of this drop, LJMIX plunged over 80% to close at $1.94 on February 7,
2018.
LJMIX Shareholders Have Legal Options
