Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Updates Investors in Triangle Capital Corporation Regarding Class Action

Robbins
Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP (“Robbins Geller”) (http://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases/triangle/)
updates purchasers of Triangle Capital Corporation (“Triangle”)
(NASDAQ:TCAP) common stock during the period between May 7, 2014 and
November 1, 2017 (the “Class Period”) regarding a pending class action
that was originally filed in the Southern District of New York and was
recently transferred to the Eastern District of North Carolina (Dagher
v. Triangle Capital Corporation, No. 18-cv-00015).
If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court in the
Eastern District of North Carolina no later than 60 days from November
21, 2017. If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions
concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact
plaintiff’s counsel, Samuel
H. Rudman or Brian
E. Cochran of Robbins Geller at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058, or via
e-mail at [email protected]. If you
are a member of this class, you can view a copy of the complaint as
filed at http://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases/triangle/.
Any member of the putative class may move the Court in the Eastern
District of North Carolina to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of
their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class
member.
The complaint charges Triangle and certain of its current and former
officers and directors with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934. Triangle is a business development company that provides
customized financing to lower middle market companies located primarily
in the United States.
The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants made
false and misleading statements and failed to disclose adverse
information regarding Triangle’s business and prospects. Specifically,
the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose that, as early
as 2013, Triangle’s investment professionals had internally recommended
moving away from mezzanine loan deals due to changes in the market that
no longer made these investments attractive risk-reward opportunities.
As a result, the Company’s entire vintage of 2014 and 2015 investments
were at substantial risk of non-accrual because of the poor quality of
the investments and deficient underwriting practices in place at the
time of the investments. As a consequence, Triangle’s business,
prospects and ability to maintain its dividend level were materially
impaired. As a result of defendants’ false statements and omissions
during the Class Period, the price of Triangle stock was artificially
inflated, reaching a high of more than $28 per share.
On August 2, 2017, Triangle announced its financial results for the
quarter ended June 30, 2017, revealing that the amount of full
non-accrual assets in the Company’s portfolio had increased to 5.4% and
2.5% as a percentage of the Company’s total portfolio at cost and at
fair value, respectively. Moreover, the Company disclosed that it had
moved two investments to payment-in-kind non-accrual status during the
quarter. On this news, the price of Triangle stock declined nearly 15%,
or $2.56 per share, to close at $14.63 per share by August 4, 2017.
Then, on November 1, 2017, Triangle announced its financial results for
the quarter ended September 30, 2017, revealing that the fair value of
the Company’s investment portfolio had declined nearly 7% from the prior
quarter and that it had suffered $8.9 million in net realized losses and
$65.8 million in net unrealized depreciation to its portfolio during the
quarter. The Company also disclosed that it had moved seven investments
to full non-accrual status during the quarter and that the amount of
investments on non-accrual had ballooned to 13.4% and 4.7% of the
Company’s total portfolio at cost and at fair value, respectively. On
this news, the price of Triangle stock declined nearly 21%, or $2.57 per
share, to close at $9.68 per share by November 2, 2017.
Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all purchasers of
Triangle common stock during the Class Period (the “Class”). The
plaintiff is represented by Robbins Geller, which has extensive
experience in prosecuting investor class actions including actions
involving financial fraud.
Robbins Geller is widely recognized as a leading law firm advising and
representing U.S. and international investors in securities litigation
and portfolio monitoring. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller
has obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in
history. For the third consecutive year, the Firm ranked first in both
the total amount recovered for investors and the number of shareholder
class action recoveries in ISS's SCAS Top 50 Report. Robbins Geller
attorneys have shaped the law in the areas of securities litigation and
shareholder rights and have recovered tens of billions of dollars on
behalf of the Firm’s clients. Robbins Geller not only secures recoveries
for defrauded investors, it also implements significant corporate
governance reforms, helping to improve the financial markets for
investors worldwide. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com
for more information.
https://www.linkedin.com/company/rgrdlaw
https://twitter.com/rgrdlaw
https://www.facebook.com/rgrdlaw
https://plus.google.com/+Rgrdlaw/posts
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180119005623/en/