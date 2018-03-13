Robert Ostermann Joins Europcar Group as Europcar France Managing Director

Regulatory News:

Europcar Group (Paris:EUCAR), a major player in mobility markets, announces the appointment of Robert Ostermann as Managing Director for Europcar France.

Robert Ostermann main goal will be to strengthen and develop Europcar number 1 position in France by notably deploying new mobility solutions and developing Vans & Trucks and Low Cost businesses. In his role, Robert will work closely with all the Group Business Units Managing Directors to be able to reach its objectives.

Prior joining Europcar, Robert developed his management skills through his diversified experiences as Participations Director for Bridgepoint and Eurinvest investments funds, as Managing Director for Paul Bakeries, Managing Director of Adia (ADECCO Group) or as Operations Director for Pierre&Vacances Group.

Robert Ostermann holds a MBA from Ecole Supérieure de Gestion de Paris and a Marketing and Commercial Developpement Master from ESSEC.

About Europcar Group

Europcar Group is a major player in mobility markets and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Group's mission is to be an attractive alternative to car ownership by providing a wide range of mobility solutions: car rentals, Vans & Trucks, chauffeur service, car-sharing or peer-to-peer. Customer satisfaction is at the heart of the group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services.

The group operates through multi brands meeting every customer specific needs: Europcar® - the European Leader in vehicle rental services, Goldcar® - Europe’s largest low-cost car rental company, InterRent® - value for money brand targeting leisure customers and Ubeeqo® - a European company specializing in fleet and mobility solutions for both the business and the end-customers market.

The Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide through an extensive network in 130 countries and territories (including 16 wholly-owned subsidiaries in Europe and 2 in Australia and New Zealand, franchisees and partners).

Further details on our website:

europcar-group.com

