Robert Ronning - PayVida Co-Founder Builds World Class Team

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2018 / Over the course of the past two years, PayVida has solidified its position as a leader among Canadian financial technologies companies. Co-founder Robert Ronning attributes PayVida's success to the world-class team he has been fortunate to assemble. Thanks to the dedication and expertise of some of the top minds in FinTech, PayVida has been able to achieve consistent innovation and growth while maintaining the lowest rates in the payment processing industry.

Peter Smyrniotis, who joined Ronning as a founding partner, was one of the first crucial additions to the PayVida team. Smyrniotis is the CEO of Blockchain Assembly, a Vancouver based investor and advisory service firm that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies. "I initially met Peter [Smyrniotis] at Victory Square labs in a meeting with Shafin Diamond while seeking advice on PayVida's global growth strategy, tech stack and future road mapping," says Robert Ronning. "It was then that we immediately decided our future needed to built around Peter's knowledge, connections and more importantly, leadership." As a founding investor, Smyrniotis was essential in shaping the company's corporate identity and building the initial tech road map of what they would build, and when.

PayVida's Strategic Marketing Advisor, Ali Sinawi, is another individual Ronning believes is directly responsible for the early success. Sinawi is a capital markets specialist who has raised and secured capital that has been and will continue to be vital to maintaining growth. "Ali has been a very integral part of our company," states Ronning. "He has been steadfast in raising capital, bringing awareness, and essentially putting us on the map in the eyes of investors in Canada." Sinawi has worked with numerous public and private businesses throughout all market sectors, but found his niche working closely with clients to help them grow through marketing, financing and connecting. He is also a founding partner of Market One Media group, a media and marketing solutions for clients to reach a global audience of investors, financiers and decision makers.

Anthony Ribas, Ronning's most recent hire, will lead the company's newest exciting expansion -- PayVida USA, launching in Quarter 1 of 2018. For the past decade, Ribas has led sales and marketing for a leading wireless, retail and eCommerce electronic payment solutions provider in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. Ronning is extremely confident that his experience, combined with PayVida's superior products and services, is going to ensure a successful expansion into the U.S.

Robert Ronning is an entrepreneur and financial technologies expert from British Columbia. In 2013 he co-founded PayVida Solutions, a groundbreaking payment processor solutions provider dedicated to 24/7 customer support, cutting edge products and the industry's most transparent billing. Ronning leads all strategic business development aspects of the company, including the integration of current and upcoming payment technology, growth of enterprise relations and Payvida's commercialization and global go-to-market activities.

