Robot Software Market by Software Type, Robot Type, Deployment Model, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

02/26/2018 | 01:26pm CET

The "Robot Software Market by Software Type (Recognition Software, Data Management & Analysis Software, and Communication Management Software), Robot Type (Industrial and Service Robot), Deployment Model, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Robot Software Market size is expected to grow from US$1,142.2 million in 2017 to US$7,527.1 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 45.8%.

The factors that have significantly fueled the growth of the robot software market are growing need to reduce costs while maintaining quality, and the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). However, malware attack on data engulfed by robots is a restraining factor in the robot software market.

Recognition software consists of various modules used for object, voice, speech, image, gesture, facial, and character recognition. The recognition software provides highly integrated tools that help bot developers integrate AI into the software to enable the robot to tackle problems, such as language and dialog skills.

The APAC region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities over the next 5 years. The top countries contributing to the growth of the robot software market in this region are China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and India. China is expected to be at the forefront in the adoption of AI in robotics. The Chinese market is driven by exporting cost-effective products across the globe. Thus, the market offers tremendous opportunities to the robot software vendors to sell their software and solutions in China.

Moreover, the Chinese market is expected to proliferate its expenditure related to AI and robotics, as the country in its 13th five-year plans has categorically prioritized its focus on AI and robotics. China's National Development and Reform Commission has announced an AI three year implementation program that is expected to be instrumental to accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies to help the country become a super power by 2030.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Robot Software Market, By Software Type

7 Market By Robot Type

8 Market By Deployment Model

9 Market By Organization Size

10 Robot Software Market, By Vertical

11 Robot Software Market, By Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

  • ABB
  • Aibrain
  • Brain Corp
  • Cloudminds
  • Energid Technologies
  • Furhat Robotics
  • H2o.AI
  • IBM
  • Liquid Robotics
  • Neurala
  • Nvidia
  • Oxbotica

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h6ks6q/robot_software?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
