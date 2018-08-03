Log in
Rockhaven Resources : August 2nd, 2018 - Rockhaven Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for its Klaza Project, Yukon

08/03/2018 | 12:51am CEST

August 2, 2018 - Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:RK) ('Rockhaven') is pleased to announce the completion and filing of a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report titled 'Technical Report Describing Updated Diamond Drilling, Metallurgical Testing and Mineral Resources on the Klaza Property, Yukon, Canada' (the 'Klaza Report').

The Klaza Report has been filed on SEDAR and can be viewed at www.sedar.com under the Rockhaven profile or on Rockhaven's website at www.rockhavenresources.com. A summary of results from the Mineral Resource estimate was announced by Rockhaven in a news release dated June 21, 2018.

The Klaza Report was prepared under the direction of AMC Mining Consultants (Canada) Ltd., in cooperation with those parties listed in the following table.

Qualified Persons contributing to the Klaza Report

Qualified Person, Designation Company
Dr. A Ross, P.Geo. AMC Mining Consultants (Canada) Ltd.
Mr. I Kirchner, FAusIMM, MAIG AMC Mining Consultants Pty Ltd
Mr. C Martin, C.Eng. Blue Coast Metallurgy Ltd.
Mr. M Dumala, P.Eng. Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited
Mr. G Methven, P.Eng. AMC Mining Consultants (Canada) Ltd.
Mr. M Molavi, P.Eng. AMC Mining Consultants (Canada) Ltd.
Mr. P Lebleu, P.Eng. AMC Mining Consultants (Canada) Ltd.
Mr. B Borntraeger, P.Eng. Knight Piesold

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on growth through the advancement of its Klaza project. For additional information concerning Rockhaven or its Klaza project please visit Rockhaven's website at www.rockhavenresources.com.

Matthew Turner
President, CEO and Director
Rockhaven Resources Ltd.
T:604-687-2522
[email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 22:50:01 UTC
