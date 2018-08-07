Log in
Rocky Mountain Dealerships : to Release 2018 Second Quarter Results on August 8, 2018

08/07/2018 | 04:31am CEST

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSX:RME, and hereinafter 'RME'), Canada's largest agriculture equipment dealer, today announced that on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at 5:00 a.m. Mountain Time ('MT') (7:00 a.m. Eastern Time ('ET')), it will release its results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018.

RME will then host a conference call and webcast to discuss the quarter at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET) on the same day. Please note that the format of the webcast incorporates a visual presentation for investors and analysts. To listen to the live webcast and watch the presentation please use the following link:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1200633&tp_key=995cecffeb

Within 24 hours of the event, the webcast will be available for replay at the link above until August 7, 2019.

Those interested in participating in the conference call may do so by calling 1-866-521-4909 (toll free) or (647) 427-2311.

An archived recording of the conference call will be available until August 22, 2018 by dialing 1-800-585-8367 (toll free) or 1-416-621-4642, Conference ID: 8592878. This archived recording will also be available at www.rockymtn.com.

About Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSX:RME)

RME is Canada's largest agriculture equipment dealer with branches located throughout Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. Through its dealer network, RME sells, rents, and leases new and used agriculture equipment and offers product support and finance to its customers.

Additional information about RME is available at www.rockymtn.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Disclaimer

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 02:30:00 UTC
