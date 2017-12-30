Log in
Rodney Napier Discusses Board Addition for The Granted Wish Foundation

12/30/2017 | 02:16am CET

CANTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2017 / Rodney Napier, founder and Chairman of children's charity The Granted Wish Foundation, proudly announced the appointment of United States Army Major Margaret DeLillo-Storey to the Board of Governors. Also reelected to the Board are Reverend Michael Balash, Jay D. Spencer, and Stefanie Coletti.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/485152/7b8136b8-1371-4c7c-94e7-efca09215a83.jpeg

Currently the Dean of Students at Perry High School, Margaret DeLillo-Storey has had a long career in mental health and the armed forces. After obtaining a Doctorate in Clinical Counseling, she planned to be a military psychologist for returning veterans of the US army. Instead, she became a civilian clinical counselor, where she specialized in post-traumatic stress disorder among teenagers and young adults. That passion led her to become a founding member of the Stark County Traumatized Child Task Force, district mental health counselor for Perry Local Schools, where she attended as a child. Here, she serves any student who may exhibit the need for counseling. It is this knowledge and expertise that makes her ideal to join Rodney Napier's The Granted Wish Foundation, created to help physically challenged children and young adults.

"Our organization works with hundreds of children every day," says Rodney Napier. "I am so grateful that Margaret DeLillo-Storey will be able to bring her experience and understanding of young minds, in our efforts to fulfill the dreams of more children in the future."

Based in Canton, Ohio, The Granted Wish Foundation is a non-profit organization created in 2005 designed to care and provide for physically challenged children who otherwise may not have the means to care for themselves. Over the past decade, it has fulfilled the dreams of hundreds of children. Other programs within the non-profit include 'Rosalie's House' and 'Adopt-A-Family'. Learn more about supporting The Granted Wish Foundation by visiting their website, www.grantedwish.org or emailing [email protected]

Rodney Napier - Business Leader and Philanthropist: http://rodneynapiernews.com

Rodney Napier - Brings Together Haitian Amputee With U.S. Family: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/rodney-napier-brings-together-haitian-171500674.html

Rodney Napier - AMCH Proud to Support The Granted Wish Foundation: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/rodney-napier-amch-proud-support-035000174.html

Contact Information

RodneyNapierNews.com
http://rodneynapiernews.com
[email protected]

SOURCE: Rodney Napier


© Accesswire 2017
