Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rodney Napier - Ensures Granted Wish Foundation Stays As BBB Accredited Charity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/06/2018 | 06:57pm CET

CANTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2018 / Founder and Chairman of The Granted Wish Foundation, Rodney Napier, has successfully led the organization to be recognized as a Better Business Bureau accredited charity. It is the fourth consecutive year that the non-profit has achieved such a respected honor, and is a reflection of the foundation's dedication to helping and enriching the lives of those less fortunate.

A Better Business Bureau accredited charity is any particular organization that meets all 20 of the Standards for Charity Accountability, based on a review of information and materials provided by The Granted Wish Foundation. Charities that receive this honor can participate in a charity seal program that allows them to show the Accredited Charity Seal on their website and in their written publications on websites or newsletters. If the organization is a seal holder, it appears in the heading of the bureau's reports. Rodney Napier is pleased with his foundation's accreditation, as it ensures a prosperous and positive future for children who seek the most help and assistance.

Established in 2005, The Granted Wish Foundation is a 501(c)(3) registered charity dedicated to helping the dreams of physically challenged children and young adults come true. Other services are the annual local Adopt-A-Family program. Volunteers shop during the Christmas season to offer household items, groceries and toys for those in need. Napier's team also supports the running of 'Rosalie's House', a fully furnished home owned by the foundation that provides local low-income families the opportunity to live comfortably at a reduced cost.

''It is such an honor to be accredited,'' says Rodney Napier. ''The Better Business Bureau is a great way for The Granted Wish Foundation to excel at what it does best: helping children from all over the U.S.

Rodney Napier is the Founder and CEO of The Granted Wish Foundation. He launched Arthur Middleton Capital Holdings Inc. in 2001, which has grown from a single idea into a company with sales of over $50 million each year. AMCH has many companies and ventures under its umbrella, such as Lincoln Treasury, and Heat Surge, LLC Businesses can learn about sponsorship, and getting more involved in The Granted Wish Foundation, by emailing [email protected].

Rodney Napier - Business Leader and Philanthropist: http://rodneynapiernews.com

Rodney Napier - Brings Together Haitian Amputee With U.S. Family: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/rodney-napier-brings-together-haitian-171500674.html

Rodney Napier - AMCH Proud to Support The Granted Wish Foundation: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/rodney-napier-amch-proud-support-035000174.html

Contact Information:

RodneyNapierNews.com
http://rodneynapiernews.com
[email protected]

SOURCE: Rodney Napier


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:09a BOEING : Hunt for MH370 poised to resume as vessel heads for search zone
06:00a BEAT : Two Cargo vessels collide off Chinese coast leaving dozens missing - reports
06:00a Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Credit Suisse Group AG of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 20, 2018
05:51a ISIKHATHI ESINZIMA SIDLULILE FUTHI NGENEME : Adrien Silva
05:50a INVESTIGATORS : Poop, pop threaten Air Force rocket program
05:33a SECURITAS : SFPS hires new security firm to patrol schools; old one ousted after guards found to lack state licenses
04:57a QATAR GDP GROWTH TO PICK UP IN FOURTH QUARTER : QNB report
04:56a EXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil Qatar donates QR3.65 million to Rise International to support EAC initiative
04:50a WAL MART STORES : Logo dispute between HealthPartners and Sam's Club is quietly settled
04:48a CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : Will Chipotle open floodgates to U.S. Business 51 development?
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : VW 2017 GROUP SALES ROSE TO AROUND 10.7 MILLION CARS, BEATING TOYOTA: Bild am Sonntag
2HIDDN SOLUTIONS ASA : ISIKHATHI ESINZIMA SIDLULILE FUTHI NGENEME: Adrien Silva
3NETZ GROUP LTD : NETZ : Food & Fun Calendar, Jan. 7-13, 2018
4WAL-MART STORES : WAL MART STORES : After burglar strikes, officers rescue Christmas for single mother and her..
5AÉROPORTS DE PARIS : France plans privatisation law in asset sale push - PM

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.