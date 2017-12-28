Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rodney Napier - Happy to Unite Haitian Amputee with U.S. Family

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2017 | 02:54am CET

CANTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2017 / The Granted Wish Foundation Chairman Rodney Napier really helped in assisting the reunion of a now 14-year-old Haitian child with the adoptive U.S. family. In an adoption case that lasted six years, Wisbens recently landed on U.S. Soil and became a permanent member of the Hazel Family.

The Granted Wish Foundation set out on its mission to coordinate the adoption for Wisbens after meeting him at New Life Children's Home in Haiti. After the devastating earthquake of 2010, Rodney Napier traveled to the country to help children and families in need of financial and emotional support. Wisbens, then age 10, had been trapped under a wall resulting in the amputation of his right leg. While at New Life, Rodney Napier and his team worked tirelessly to assist the children who had been affected by the disaster. Around the same time, they met Todd Hazel, a man from Bowling Green, Kentucky who was doing missionary work in Haiti. After witnessing the unique bond that Todd and Wisbens shared with each other, Napier's organization began the rigorous adoption process with Hazel. Finally, on January 20, 2016, Wisbens joined his new adoptive father Todd, his wife, Jennifer, and their young son, Maddox, to start their life together.

"It has been a long journey, but we are so happy and proud for everything that The Granted Wish Foundation has achieved," says Rodney Napier. "It's rewarding to see Wisbens and the Hazels bond so naturally with each other. Wisbens life will now become a fairytale."

The Granted Wish Foundation, located in Canton, Ohio is a non-profit organization that provides wishes to enrich the lives of physically challenged children and young adults. By offering various programs and events, Rodney Napier through the Granted Wish has helped hundreds of children and young adults by assisting them through the very challenging times of their lives. Established by Napier in 2005, The Granted Wish Foundation is a Better Business Bureau-accredited charity that focuses on wish fulfillment, Rosalie's House - an opportunity to provide local low-income families to live comfortably and their annual local Adopt A Family program providing household items, clothing, groceries, and toys to those families in need. More than 550 wishes have been granted to date.

Rodney Napier is Chairman of Arthur Middleton Capital Holdings, a diverse family of ventures. Created from a single product idea, the company now has annual sales of more than $50 million and has expanded to more than 100 employees. Napier is also the head of Universal Physicians LLC, Lincoln Treasury, and NOD Real Estate LLC/Napier Florida Development, LLC. Among the most prominent subsidiaries subsidiary, Heat Surge LLC is a leading distributor of electric fireplaces providing cost-effective and safe fireplaces nationwide. Businesses can learn more about getting involved with The Granted Wish Foundation by visiting GrantedWish.org or emailing [email protected].

Rodney Napier - Business Leader and Philanthropist: http://rodneynapiernews.com
Moe's, Jersey Mike's to fill out The Venue at Belden: http://www.cantonrep.com/news/20170315/moes-jersey-mikes-to-fill-out-venue-at-belden
Grand parade shines with floats, bands, legends: http://www.cantonrep.com/news/20170805/grand-parade-shines-with-floats-bands-legends

Contact Information

RodneyNapierNews.com
http://rodneynapiernews.com
[email protected]

SOURCE: Rodney Napier


© Accesswire 2017
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:58a QATAR INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC BANK QPSC : QU honours QIIB for 'support'
04:58a OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo hosts Korean start-up delegation toexplore partnerships for innovation economy
04:54a AMEREN ILLINOIS : B-N power outage 'nightmare' amid arctic cold
04:52a EMAAR PROPERTIES : Dubai to ring in 2018 with Burj Khalifa laser show
04:51a JOHN HOLT : celebrates 120th aniversary with orphans, IDPs
04:51a NIGERIAN BREWERIES : NB wins Sectoral Leadership Award
04:50a FORTERRA : Final 1,500 acres added to Port Gamble park
04:49a SAVILLS : The future of global real estate is changing
04:47a ANTOFASTA 5CP : Trump administration reversal on mining leases near BWCA is no surprise
04:41a Oil prices near 2015 highs on tight market
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO LTD : SAMSUNG ENGINEERING : SABIC’s unit inks deal with Samsung Engineering for e..
2HITACHI, LTD. : In Pakistan, questions raised over GE's flagship power turbines
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : 2017 - an excellent year for BMW.
4CAPITALAND LIMITED : CAPITALAND : Acquires Office Building in Germany for 245 Million Euros via a Joint Ventur..
5BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED : BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Final share buy-back notice - Appendix 3F

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.