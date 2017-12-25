Log in
Rodney Napier  Proud to be Part of The Log Cabin Republicans

12/25/2017 | 01:30pm CET

CANTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 25, 2017 / Rodney Napier, Chairman of Arthur Middleton Capital Holdings, continues to show support towards The Log Cabin Republicans as Trustee. Log Cabin Republicans is the nation's original and largest organization representing LGBT conservatives and allies who support fairness, freedom, and equality for all citizens.

Since the 1970s, Log Cabin Republicans has been the driving force behind representing LGBT conservatives. Its original mission was to reverse the Briggs Initiative, prohibiting gay people from teaching in public schools. Since then, it continues its efforts to make the Republican Party more inclusive and exists as a voice for GOP values among members of the LGBT community. Members are dedicated to building a stronger Republican Party, whose values match that of the constitution: limited government, free markets, low taxes, personal responsibility, and individual liberty. "Opposing LGBT equality is inconsistent with the GOP?s core principles of smaller government and personal freedom," says a representative of the organization. Today, the organization continues its efforts in creating bipartisan relationships in Congress and state-level communities.

"It is such an honor for my partner and I to be a part of Log Cabin Republicans," says Rodney Napier. "I am a firm believer in the rights of all Americans and while we enter this exciting election year, there has never been a more important time to represent such a significant social issue across the country." As Trustee of Log Cabin Republicans, after a recent visit to their Annual Board Meeting in Palm Springs, CA, Napier sat with the board to discuss the future goals and expectations in the coming years, including Universal Physicians LLC, Lincoln Treasury, and NOD Real Estate LLC/Napier Florida Development, LLC. Currently Chairman of Arthur Middleton Capital Holdings, Napier founded the company from a small idea, which has since developed into a business with annual sales of over $50 million.

Rodney Napier is also the Founder and Chairman of The Granted Wish Foundation ? a non-profit organization dedicated to the fulfillment of wishes from physically and mentally handicapped children and young adults. Napier?s philanthropic endeavors have helped over 350 children and families across the country. He remains active in local politics, promoting various social issues and expanding civil rights. Last year, Rodney Napier was directly responsible for connecting The Granted Wish Foundation with Amazon Smile, which donates a percentage of their sales from each consumer to support a charity participating in the program.

Rodney Napier studied Business Administration at the University of Akron, and progressed through his career to become a successful business owner. Today, he is Chairman of Arthur Middleton Capital Holdings, a company he launched in 2001. Originally a single-product idea, the company has grown to include over 100 employees with an annual sales revenue of $50 million. Other businesses Rodney Napier heads are Universal Physicians LLC, Lincoln Treasury LLC, and NOD Real Estate LLC/Napier Florida Development LLC. He has served on various committees dedicated to social issues, and remains active in local and regional politics.

Rodney Napier - Business Leader and Philanthropist: http://rodneynapiernews.com

Rodney Napier - Brings Together Haitian Amputee With U.S. Family: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/rodney-napier-brings-together-haitian-171500674.html

Rodney Napier - AMCH Proud to Support The Granted Wish Foundation: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/rodney-napier-amch-proud-support-035000174.html

Contact Information:

RodneyNapierNews.com
[email protected]

SOURCE: Rodney Napier


© Accesswire 2017
