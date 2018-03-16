Role of Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery and Development, 2018 Research Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Role of Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery and Development" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Drug Discovery TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) provides insights on the role of artificial intelligence in drug discovery and development. The service encompasses innovations across reverse engineering platforms, Big Data analytics, deep learning, and machine learning platforms for drug discovery and development. Additionally, this TOE encompasses developments across drug repurposing technologies and drug discovery trends.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Exploring the Potential of Artificial Intelligence to Streamline Drug Discovery

Artificial Intelligence Technology Platforms Innovating Pharmaceutical Research

Reverse Engineering and Forward Simulation Enhancing Drug Development

Big Data and Machine Learning Systems Addressing Motor Neuron Diseases

Deep Learning Driving Advances in Medical Research and Drug Development

RNA Splicing Analytics Stepping Up Cancer and Genetic Diseases Therapeutics

Convergence of Big Data, Cloud Computing, and Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery

Small Molecule Drug Design Using Artificial Intelligence

Using Machine Learning Technology for Novel Small Molecule Discovery

Repurposing Existing Drugs for Rare Diseases

2. Drug Discovery - Technology Focus and Trends

Technology Focus and Trends

Startup Companies to Watch

Industry Interactions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sdcqh2/role_of?w=4





View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005531/en/