Role of Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery and Development, 2018 Research Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

This Drug Discovery TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) provides
insights on the role of artificial intelligence in drug discovery and
development. The service encompasses innovations across reverse
engineering platforms, Big Data analytics, deep learning, and machine
learning platforms for drug discovery and development. Additionally,
this TOE encompasses developments across drug repurposing technologies
and drug discovery trends.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Exploring the Potential of Artificial Intelligence to
Streamline Drug Discovery
-
Artificial Intelligence Technology Platforms Innovating Pharmaceutical
Research
-
Reverse Engineering and Forward Simulation Enhancing Drug Development
-
Big Data and Machine Learning Systems Addressing Motor Neuron Diseases
-
Deep Learning Driving Advances in Medical Research and Drug Development
-
RNA Splicing Analytics Stepping Up Cancer and Genetic Diseases
Therapeutics
-
Convergence of Big Data, Cloud Computing, and Artificial Intelligence
for Drug Discovery
-
Small Molecule Drug Design Using Artificial Intelligence
-
Using Machine Learning Technology for Novel Small Molecule Discovery
-
Repurposing Existing Drugs for Rare Diseases
2. Drug Discovery - Technology Focus and Trends
-
Technology Focus and Trends
-
Startup Companies to Watch
-
Industry Interactions
