Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Role of Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery and Development, 2018 Research Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 04:47pm CET

The "Role of Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery and Development" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Drug Discovery TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) provides insights on the role of artificial intelligence in drug discovery and development. The service encompasses innovations across reverse engineering platforms, Big Data analytics, deep learning, and machine learning platforms for drug discovery and development. Additionally, this TOE encompasses developments across drug repurposing technologies and drug discovery trends.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Exploring the Potential of Artificial Intelligence to Streamline Drug Discovery

  • Artificial Intelligence Technology Platforms Innovating Pharmaceutical Research
  • Reverse Engineering and Forward Simulation Enhancing Drug Development
  • Big Data and Machine Learning Systems Addressing Motor Neuron Diseases
  • Deep Learning Driving Advances in Medical Research and Drug Development
  • RNA Splicing Analytics Stepping Up Cancer and Genetic Diseases Therapeutics
  • Convergence of Big Data, Cloud Computing, and Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery
  • Small Molecule Drug Design Using Artificial Intelligence
  • Using Machine Learning Technology for Novel Small Molecule Discovery
  • Repurposing Existing Drugs for Rare Diseases

2. Drug Discovery - Technology Focus and Trends

  • Technology Focus and Trends
  • Startup Companies to Watch
  • Industry Interactions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sdcqh2/role_of?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:45pMexico Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2018 - Market Size & Forecast 2013-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
12:44pMoldova Insurance Industry Governance, Risk and Compliance Report 2017 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
12:43pCASTLE SILVER RESOURCES : Canada Cobalt appoints Dr. Ron Molnar, assays 2.46% cobalt, 6,173 g/t silver from selected bulk sample underground at Castle mine
AQ
12:43pESOP Association Celebrates Passage of S. 1538 in Committee
PR
12:43pIridium Communications Inc. Prices Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
GL
12:42pCATERPILLAR : to close facilities, could cut 880 jobs
RE
12:40pQualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors - sources
RE
12:40pROYAL MAIL : Ireland is ideal first-step export market
AQ
12:40pDIAGEO : among top marketers recognized for shopper marketing effectiveness at North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards
AQ
12:40pPSI SOFTWARE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD : CK HUTCHISON : Hong Kong Billionaire Li Ka-shing to Retire as Chairman of His Empi..
2FRAPORT : Lufthansa, Ryanair to drive Frankfurt airport passenger growth this year
3SIEMENS : SIEMENS : Healthineers Shares Rise on Market Debut
4AT&T : AT&T : DOJ v. AT&T Looms Over U.S. Business -- WSJ -2-
5EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Waver As Traders Digest Weak Inflation Data

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.