Rolls-Royce Phantom Garners $780,000 Bid to Benefit Naples Area Children’s Charities

01/28/2018 | 12:24am CET

  • First eighth-generation Phantom brought a winning bid of $780,000 at the 2018 Naples Winter Wine Auction
  • Rolls-Royce Motor Cars reserved the very first of Phantom, the “Best Car in the World” as the centerpiece of the ‘Phantom Ultimate Power Lot for luxury, motoring and wine lovers.’
  • The Lot includes a slot at the coveted 2019 ROBB Report Car of the Year Competition and a curated selection of wine from Alpha Omega.
  • Over past 15 years, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars have fetched bids grossing more than $5.8 million for the auction with proceeds benefiting the Naples Children & Education Foundation

On Saturday January 27, 2018, a winning bid of $780,000 secured the honor of owning the very first eighth generation Rolls-Royce Phantom. Jon Mason and his wife Bonnie from Dover Ohio became the owner of the first Phantom to glide off the line at Goodwood, Home of Rolls-Royce in England. New Phantom offers a wholly new, contemporary design interpretation of Rolls-Royce Phantom DNA. The all-new aluminum ‘Architecture of Luxury’ underpinning the new Phantom is lighter, stiffer, quieter and more technologically advanced. The many years of engineering ensures the architectural and proportional lineage of Rolls-Royce while delivering a whole new level of ‘Magic Carpet Ride.’ All proceeds from the Festival support the Naples Winter Wine Festival's founding organization, the Naples Children & Education Foundation (NCEF), which has supports more than 60 nonprofit agencies in Collier County Florida benefiting more than 200,000 children.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180127005041/en/

On Saturday January 27, 2018, a winning bid of $780,000 secured the honor of owning the very first e ...

On Saturday January 27, 2018, a winning bid of $780,000 secured the honor of owning the very first eighth generation Rolls-Royce Phantom. Jon Mason and his wife Bonnie from Dover Ohio became the owner of the first Phantom to glide off the line at Goodwood, Home of Rolls-Royce in England. New Phantom offers a wholly new, contemporary design interpretation of Rolls-Royce Phantom DNA. The all-new aluminum ‘Architecture of Luxury’ underpinning the new Phantom is lighter, stiffer, quieter and more technologically advanced. The many years of engineering ensures the architectural and proportional lineage of Rolls-Royce while delivering a whole new level of ‘Magic Carpet Ride.’ All proceeds from the Festival support the Naples Winter Wine Festival's founding organization, the Naples Children & Education Foundation (NCEF), which has supports more than 60 nonprofit agencies in Collier County Florida benefiting more than 200,000 children. (Photo: Business Wire)

Images here: link


© Business Wire 2018
