Rome’s falling artefacts, solo travel and more in the latest issue of Business Destinations

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rome still continues to be one of the world’s most dazzling destinations. But with some of its artefacts being around 2,000 years old, it faces huge challenges maintaining this position. The cost of looking after monuments – such as the Colosseum, Trevi Fountain and the Spanish Steps – is expensive to say the least. Many are now asking who will pick up the bill for the maintenance of these beautiful sites. In the latest issue of Business Destinations, Barclay Ballard explores how exactly Rome will sustain itself.



Later on in Business Destinations, Kim Darrah looks at Estonia’s radical plans to encourage entrepreneurship in the country. Its e-residency programme means that with an online application, a small fee and the willingness to provide fingerprints to the Estonian Embassy, anyone can now set up and run their own business in the republic. Does this plan provide a glimpse into a strange e-topian future? Read Business Destinations to find out…

Elsewhere, Elizabeth Matsangou explores the world of solo travel, which has soared in recent years. According to Intrepid Travel – an adventure holiday company – over 50 percent of its travellers now go alone. Women are responsible for much of this surge in solo travel. With more tools for safety, a stronger sense of empowerment and a growing travel community, they are feeling braver than ever.

To find out why more people are travelling solo, together with other insights into the latest trends in travel, pick up your new edition of Business Destinations, which is available in print, on tablet and online now:

