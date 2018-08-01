Roofing Materials Procurement Report: Pricing Models and Sustainability Practices Insights Now Available From Spendedge

Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge,
has announced the release of their Global
Roofing Materials Category – Procurement Market Intelligence Report.
This procurement report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market
environment and category pricing strategies from the perspective of the
buyers and the suppliers. It also provides information on the top
suppliers of roofing materials. According to the procurement report, the
roofing materials supply market is expected to witness an accelerated
spend growth momentum owing to the increased value and volume growth of
roofing materials.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005470/en/
Global Roofing Materials Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)
SpendEdge’s procurement
market intelligence reports for the facility
management category offer a detailed cost-benefit analysis, which
will aid buyers to identify cost-saving opportunities since they get the
opportunity to compare different pricing models. A clear picture of the
category ecosystem will enable the buyers to determine their buyer power
score and the operational capability matrix of suppliers. Additionally,
SpendEdge’s reports offer insights on the sustainability and procurement
best practices for the category.
“In the roofing materials market, the buyers are advised to choose
the suppliers based on their customization capabilities, which include
providing materials tailored to the buyer’s requirements,” says
SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.
Looking for more procurement insights from this report? Request
a FREE sample report.
SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that
focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of
category spend.
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to
play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the
roofing materials market.
-
Increased value and volume growth of roofing materials
-
Rising investments in infrastructural developments
-
To know more, request
a FREE sample report
This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time
only: View
the full report before purchasing.
|
|
SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts for bundled
report purchases. Buy TWO reports at
discounted rates and get the THIRD
one for FREE.
|
Report scope snapshot: Roofing materials market
US market insights
Suppliers selection
Category ecosystem
Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription
platform, SpendEdge
Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports
for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape,
markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a
button. Start
your 14-day FREE trial now.
Related Reports:
About SpendEdge
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement
excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner
for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous
industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time
procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement
professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement
solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve
execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005470/en/