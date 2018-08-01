Roofing Materials Procurement Report: Pricing Models and Sustainability Practices Insights Now Available From Spendedge

Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Roofing Materials Category – Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This procurement report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market environment and category pricing strategies from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers. It also provides information on the top suppliers of roofing materials. According to the procurement report, the roofing materials supply market is expected to witness an accelerated spend growth momentum owing to the increased value and volume growth of roofing materials.

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the facility management category offer a detailed cost-benefit analysis, which will aid buyers to identify cost-saving opportunities since they get the opportunity to compare different pricing models. A clear picture of the category ecosystem will enable the buyers to determine their buyer power score and the operational capability matrix of suppliers. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports offer insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

“In the roofing materials market, the buyers are advised to choose the suppliers based on their customization capabilities, which include providing materials tailored to the buyer’s requirements,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the roofing materials market.

Increased value and volume growth of roofing materials

Rising investments in infrastructural developments

Report scope snapshot: Roofing materials market

US market insights

Category spend in the US

Price outlook

Supplier cost structure in the US

Suppliers selection

Supplier selection criteria

Service level agreement

Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

Category ecosystem

Buyer power

Supplier power

Threat of new entrants

