Roofing Materials Procurement Report: Pricing Models and Sustainability Practices Insights Now Available From Spendedge

08/01/2018 | 04:36pm CEST

Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Roofing Materials Category – Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This procurement report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market environment and category pricing strategies from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers. It also provides information on the top suppliers of roofing materials. According to the procurement report, the roofing materials supply market is expected to witness an accelerated spend growth momentum owing to the increased value and volume growth of roofing materials.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005470/en/

Global Roofing Materials Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the facility management category offer a detailed cost-benefit analysis, which will aid buyers to identify cost-saving opportunities since they get the opportunity to compare different pricing models. A clear picture of the category ecosystem will enable the buyers to determine their buyer power score and the operational capability matrix of suppliers. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports offer insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

In the roofing materials market, the buyers are advised to choose the suppliers based on their customization capabilities, which include providing materials tailored to the buyer’s requirements,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

Looking for more procurement insights from this report? Request a FREE sample report.

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the roofing materials market.

  • Increased value and volume growth of roofing materials
  • Rising investments in infrastructural developments
  • To know more, request a FREE sample report

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the full report before purchasing.

 

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts for bundled report purchases. Buy TWO reports at discounted rates and get the THIRD one for FREE.

 

Report scope snapshot: Roofing materials market

US market insights

Suppliers selection

Category ecosystem

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.


© Business Wire 2018
Advertisement

