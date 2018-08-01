Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RosCan Minerals : - Granting of Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 11:05pm CEST

DGAP-News: RosCan Minerals Corporation / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Roscan - Granting of Options

01.08.2018 / 23:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2018) - RosCan Minerals Corporation (TSXV: ROS) ('RosCan' or the 'Company'), announces that is has granted an aggregate of 3,300,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.10 per common share and expiring on August 1, 2021, to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four-month hold period from the original date of grant.

ABOUT ROSCAN

RosCan Minerals Corporation is a Canadian gold exploration company focussed on West Africa. The Company has assembled a land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of large gold deposits for its Kandiole Project in west Mali. RosCan is also exploring the gold potential of the early exploration stage Dormaa Project in Ghana, in which RosCan can earn a 50% interest through an option agreement with Pelangio Exploration Inc.

For further information, please contact:
Greg Isenor
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (902) 832-5555 or (416) 293-8437
Email: [email protected]

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as 'plan', 'expect', 'project', 'intend', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate' and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions 'may' or 'will' occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

newsinfo.php?i=36304&f=169

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/36304

01.08.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RosCan Minerals Corporation
Canada
ISIN: CA7768211004

 
End of News DGAP News Service

710269  01.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=710269&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:17pALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : August 01 , 2018 Allied Announces Second-Quarter Results
PU
11:17pEXPRESS SCRIPTS : Reports Higher Earnings on Higher Revenue
DJ
11:17pHELMERICH & PAYNE : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position
PU
11:17pCENTRAL GARDEN : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11:17pNACCO INDUSTRIES : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
PU
11:17pDIEBOLD NIXDORF, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
11:17pMASTERCARD : Nutman is coming Aug. 15
AQ
11:17pAGT FOOD AND INGREDIENTS INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Release Date and Conference Call
AQ
11:17pINTERNATIONAL ENGINEERING PCL : Engineering Future Success
AQ
11:17pAKERS BIOSCIENCES INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Akers Biosciences, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - AKER
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara Stores Supply Online -- WSJ
2S&P, Dow edge down after Fed decision; tech boosts Nasdaq
3BAIDU : China Baidu's second quarter exceeds expectations, powered by ad sales growth
4VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Reports Higher 2Q After-Tax Profit, Sales, Despite Diesel Hit
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Bank optimistic about economy as profit jumps

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.