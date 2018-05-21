Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against ADT Inc. – ADT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing
of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of
ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration
statement and prospectus (the “Registration Statement”) issued in
connection with ADT’s January 2018 initial public offering (“IPO”). The
lawsuit seeks to recover damages for ADT investors under the federal
securities laws.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.
According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading
statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ADT’s Registration
Statement made material misrepresentations and omissions by failing to
disclose historical metrics integral to appraising ADT “key value
drivers”; (2) ADT’s discussion of risk factors did not mention or
adequately describe the risk posed by the already occurring 75% increase
in year-over-year losses, the other complete yet undisclosed materially
negative 4Q and FY 2017 results and trends, ADT’s dependence on the
Trump tax cut to meet even the extreme low end of its 2017 estimate
ranges, the omission of historically critical metrics, and the likely
and consequently materially adverse effects on ADT’s future results,
share price, and prospects; (3) defendants’ failure to disclose
then-complete materially negative 4Q and FY 2017 results and trends, and
ADT’s dependence on the Trump tax cut to meet even the extreme low end
of its 2017 estimate ranges, much less the likely material effects they
would have on ADT’s share price, rendered false and misleading the
Registration Statement’s many references to known risks that “if”
occurring “might” or “could” affect ADT; and (4) as a
result, ADT’s public statements were materially false and misleading at
all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the
lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 20, 2018. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1346.html
or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action,
please contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free
at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected]
or [email protected].
Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating
its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative
litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class
Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in
2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.
