Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. – HMNY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 11:54pm CEST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) from August 15, 2017 through July 26, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Helios and Matheson investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Helios and Matheson class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1386.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Helios and Matheson was touting MoviePass’ valuation and path to profitability; (2) MoviePass’ business model was not sustainable; (3) consequently, Helios and Matheson would run out of cash; (4) defendants’ actions were only reducing shareholder value; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about Helios and Matheson’s business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 1, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1386.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:17aCDK GLOBAL : ELead1ONE in acquisition talks
AQ
01:16aROCKWELL MEDICAL : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Rockwell Medical, Inc.
PR
01:13aFLKS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Flex Pharma, Inc.; Important Aug. 20 Deadline – FLKS
GL
01:12aVoluntary Recall of Hostess® Cookies ‘n Crème Brownies
BU
01:10aTAL NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds TAL Education Group Investors of Important Aug. 17 Deadline in Class Action – TAL
GL
01:08aDomo Named to the 2018 SaaS Awards Shortlist
GL
01:07aGARMA FESTIVAL : Indigenous sovereignty would be a 'gift for all Australians''
AQ
01:06aXCEL ENERGY : Early morning fire at La Crosse Xcel Energy Plant causes moderate damage
AQ
01:03aORA TICKER ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Ormat Technologies, Inc. Investors of Important Aug. 10 Deadline in Class Action – ORA
GL
01:03aOsprey Energy Acquisition Corp. Announces August 20, 2018 as Date for Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Initial Business Combination
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FRIDAY NIGHT INC : FRIDAY NIGHT INC. : Announces Short Form Prospectus Offering of Convertible Debenture Units..
2RICE : Chinese researchers charged in conspiracy to steal U.S. rice technology
3NANOXPLORE INC : NANOXPLORE : Announces Correction to Prior News Release
4SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. : SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
5FS BANCORP INC : CORRECTING AND REPLACING -- FS Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Second Quarter of $4...

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.