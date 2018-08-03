Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. – HMNY

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing
of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of
Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) from August 15, 2017
through July 26, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks
to recover damages for Helios and Matheson investors under the federal
securities laws.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made
materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose
that: (1) Helios and Matheson was touting MoviePass’ valuation and path
to profitability; (2) MoviePass’ business model was not sustainable; (3)
consequently, Helios and Matheson would run out of cash; (4) defendants’
actions were only reducing shareholder value; and (5) as a result,
defendants’ statements about Helios and Matheson’s business, operations,
and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable
basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that
investors suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 1, 2018. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
