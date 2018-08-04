Log in
Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Altice USA, Inc. – ATUS

08/04/2018 | 07:14pm CEST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) resulting from allegations that Altice may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

The investigation concerns whether Altice’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with its June 2017 initial public offering (the “IPO”) contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted material information. As of August 3, 2018, Altice’s share price had fallen more than 40% from its IPO price of $30, thereby injuring investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Altice investors. If you purchased shares of Altice please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1393.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
