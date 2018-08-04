Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Altice USA, Inc. – ATUS

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is
investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of
Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) resulting from allegations that Altice may
have issued materially misleading business information to the investing
public.
The investigation concerns whether Altice’s filings with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with its
June 2017 initial public offering (the “IPO”) contained untrue
statements of material fact or omitted material information. As of
August 3, 2018, Altice’s share price had fallen more than 40% from its
IPO price of $30, thereby injuring investors.
Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses
suffered by Altice investors. If you purchased shares of Altice please
visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1393.html
to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary
Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected]
or [email protected].
Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm
or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.
Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating
its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative
litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class
Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in
2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180804005007/en/