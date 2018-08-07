Log in
Rosen Law Firm Announces Securities Investigation into Ripple Labs, Inc. and Ripple XRP Tokens

08/07/2018 | 06:31pm CEST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating whether Ripple Labs, Inc. violated federal securities laws in connection with the sale of Ripple’s XRP tokens, also known as “Ripples.”

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by purchasers of Ripple’s XRP tokens. If you purchased Ripple’s XRP tokens, please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1395.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
