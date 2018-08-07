Rosen Law Firm Announces Securities Investigation into Ripple Labs, Inc. and Ripple XRP Tokens

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is
investigating whether Ripple Labs, Inc. violated federal securities laws
in connection with the sale of Ripple’s XRP tokens, also known as
“Ripples.”
Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses
suffered by purchasers of Ripple’s XRP tokens. If you purchased Ripple’s
XRP tokens, please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1395.html
to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary
Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected]
or [email protected].
Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm
or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.
Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating
its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative
litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class
Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in
2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005668/en/