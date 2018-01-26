Rosen Law Firm Reminds OSI Systems, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – OSIS

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) from August 21, 2013 through December 6, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important February 5, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for OSI Systems investors under the federal securities laws.



According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) OSI acquired the Albania concession through bribery or other illicit means; (2) OSI transferred 49% of its project company associated with the Albania concession, S2 Albania SHPK, an entity allegedly worth millions, for consideration of less than $5.00; (3) OSI engaged in other illegal acts, including improper sales and cash payments to government officials; (4) these practices caused OSI to be vulnerable to potential civil and criminal liability, and adverse regulatory action; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about OSI’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 5, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

