Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Roy Blunt : Blunt, McCaskill Call for Drought Assistance for Missouri Farmers and Ranchers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 12:12am CEST
WASHINGTON
- Missouri U.S. Senators Roy Blunt and Claire McCaskill today requested drought assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to release additional acreage for haying and grazing as Missouri farmers and ranchers face the worst drought in the state since 2012.

'Missouri farmers and ranchers are enduring the most troubling period of severe drought we have seen since 2012,' the Senators wrote to Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. 'Farmers throughout our state are already seeing record low yields, delivering yet another blow to farm communities after years of declining farm incomes.'

The Senators urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to approve critical requests to release Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acreage for haying and grazing, and to approve the Missouri Farm Service Agency's request for special authority to release CRP acreage covered by additional conservation practices for haying and grazing. The release of this acreage would provide immediate access to feedstock for Missouri livestock producers.

The letter continues, 'During a time of record low farm incomes, Missouri farm families need swift answers, not bureaucratic delay and red tape. It is our hope that USDA's timely assistance will get Missouri's agriculture community back on its feet.'

Full text of letter can be viewed here.

Disclaimer

Roy Blunt published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 22:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:31aIntel data centre results, margin outlook disappoint, shares drop
RE
12:24aSTARBUCKS, OTHERS MUST PAY CALIFORNIA WORKERS FOR TASKS DONE AFTER CLOCKING OUT : court
RE
12:14aMexico's Guajardo cites 'very positive' NAFTA talks with U.S.
RE
12:12aROY BLUNT : Blunt, McCaskill Call for Drought Assistance for Missouri Farmers and Ranchers
PU
12:07aARLINGTON HEIGHTS PARK DISTRICT : Bold NEW Look Coming to Olympic
PU
12:07aKIRKLAND & ELLIS LLP : counsels Encino in obtaining underwritten financing in connection with its planned $2B acquisition of oil and gas assets
PU
12:02aPETA PEOPLE FOR ETHICAL TREATMENT OF ANIMALS : Will ‘Healthy Kids Meals’ Hold the Milk?
PU
07/26U.S. touts EU trade truce, attention now turns to China
RE
07/26U.S. touts EU trade truce, attention now turns to China
RE
07/26TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : GO 10 Project Closures
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
2Intel data centre results, margin outlook disappoint, shares drop
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Intel data center results, margin outlook disappoint, shares drop
4TUDOR GOLD CORP : Tudor Gold Closes $1,000,000 Non-brokered Private Placement
5ELDORADO GOLD CORP : ELDORADO GOLD: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.