Roy Blunt : Blunt, McCaskill Call for Drought Assistance for Missouri Farmers and Ranchers

- Missouri U.S. Senators Roy Blunt and Claire McCaskill today requested drought assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to release additional acreage for haying and grazing as Missouri farmers and ranchers face the worst drought in the state since 2012.

'Missouri farmers and ranchers are enduring the most troubling period of severe drought we have seen since 2012,' the Senators wrote to Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. 'Farmers throughout our state are already seeing record low yields, delivering yet another blow to farm communities after years of declining farm incomes.'

The Senators urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to approve critical requests to release Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acreage for haying and grazing, and to approve the Missouri Farm Service Agency's request for special authority to release CRP acreage covered by additional conservation practices for haying and grazing. The release of this acreage would provide immediate access to feedstock for Missouri livestock producers.

The letter continues, 'During a time of record low farm incomes, Missouri farm families need swift answers, not bureaucratic delay and red tape. It is our hope that USDA's timely assistance will get Missouri's agriculture community back on its feet.'

Full text of letter can be viewed here.